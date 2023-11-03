Premier League sack race odds: Erik ten Hag now 11/10 favourite to be next to go

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is the 11/10 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) Erik ten Hag - 11/10

Paul Heckingbottom - 5/4

Andoni Iraola - 10/1

Vincent Kompany - 11/1

Steve Cooper - 16/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 20/1 Odds correct at 1045 GMT (03/11/23)

Last manager to go was Julen Lopetegui who left Wolves on 08/08/23

Now he sits at the 11/10 favourite, ahead of Paul Heckingbottom whose Sheffield United side have managed to secure just one point from their opening ten contests. Sunday's defeat came just days after United needed goalkeeper Andre Onana to save a penalty in the dying seconds of an uninspiring 1-0 victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League. They have now lost half of their Premier League games this season, while also being beaten in two of their three European outings. The end to their Carabao Cup reign piled further pressure on the already-under fire United boss.