Premier League sack race odds: Erik ten Hag now 11/10 favourite to be next to go

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is the 11/10 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.
It comes after a miserable week in which United were beaten 3-0 by Manchester rivals City in Super Sunday's headline fixture, before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by the same scoreline to Newcastle.
They sit 8th in the Premier League table, 11 points off Tottenham at the top after ten games played.
His price has continued to crash - with odds of 16/1 available before the weekend fixtures. He was 8/1 after the loss at City, moving into 11/8 following their most recent loss.
Odds correct at 1045 GMT (03/11/23)
Last manager to go was Julen Lopetegui who left Wolves on 08/08/23
Now he sits at the 11/10 favourite, ahead of Paul Heckingbottom whose Sheffield United side have managed to secure just one point from their opening ten contests.
Sunday's defeat came just days after United needed goalkeeper Andre Onana to save a penalty in the dying seconds of an uninspiring 1-0 victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League.
They have now lost half of their Premier League games this season, while also being beaten in two of their three European outings.
The end to their Carabao Cup reign piled further pressure on the already-under fire United boss.
