Premier League sack race odds: Erik ten Hag slashed into 11/8 to be next to leave

Erik ten Hag has seen his price slashed from 8/1 into 11/8 to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post.

This comes after another poor performance at Old Trafford, this time in the Carabao Cup against Newcastle. The Red Devils have really struggled to start the season, losing eight of their opening 15 games in all competitions. The midweek disappointment comes just days after a derby day humiliation, with the pressure now piling on the Dutch coach.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) Paul Heckingbottom - 5/4

Erik ten Hag - 11/8

Andoni Iraola - 8/1

Vincent Kompany - 9/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 20/1

28/1 bar Odds correct at 2200 GMT (01/11/23)

Last manager to go was Julen Lopetegui who left Wolves on 08/08/23