Premier League sack race odds: Erik ten Hag slashed into 11/8 to be next to leave

Erik ten Hag has seen his price slashed from 8/1 into 11/8 to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post.
This comes after another poor performance at Old Trafford, this time in the Carabao Cup against Newcastle.
The Red Devils have really struggled to start the season, losing eight of their opening 15 games in all competitions.
The midweek disappointment comes just days after a derby day humiliation, with the pressure now piling on the Dutch coach.
Odds correct at 2200 GMT (01/11/23)
Last manager to go was Julen Lopetegui who left Wolves on 08/08/23
Having the been 8/1 joint-third favourite after the 3-0 loss to Manchester City, Ten Hag now finds himself as the 7/4 second favourite, behind only Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom.
United travel to Fulham at the weekend, before a huge clash away at Copenhagen, a game they really have to win if they are to give themselves a chance of qualifying from their Champions League group.
