Premier League sack race odds: Erik ten Hag shortens to be next to leave

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been cut into 10/1 from 16/1 to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

It comes after United were well beaten 3-0 by Manchester rivals City in Super Sunday's headline fixture. The result leaves them 8th in the Premier League table, 11 points off Tottenham at the top after ten games played. Erling Haaland netted a brace and then turned provider for Phil Foden to tap in the third as fans streamed out of Old Trafford well before the full-time whistle.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) Paul Heckingbottom - 1/3

Andoni Iraola - 6/1

Vincent Kompany - 8/1

Erik ten Hag - 10/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 20/1

Rob Edwards - 22/1 Odds correct at 1810 GMT (29/10/23)

Last manager to go was Julen Lopetegui who left Wolves on 08/08/23

The result was just days after United needed goalkeeper Andre Onana to save a penalty in the dying seconds of an uninspiring 1-0 victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League. They have now lost half of their Premier League games this season, while also being beaten in two of their three European outings. Despite the movement on ten Hag, Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom continues to be backed as the clear favourite, cut into 1/3 from 8/15 on Saturday. There's been a big drift on Andoni Iraola, who goes into 6/1 from 2s after Bournemouth secured their first league win of the season over fellow strugglers Burnley. Clarets boss Vincent Kompany has shortened slightly into 8/1 on the back of that result.