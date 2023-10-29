Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Erik ten Hag pictured after another Manchester United defeat

Premier League sack race odds: Erik ten Hag shortens to be next to leave

By Tom Carnduff
18:28 · SUN October 29, 2023

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been cut into 10/1 from 16/1 to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

It comes after United were well beaten 3-0 by Manchester rivals City in Super Sunday's headline fixture.

The result leaves them 8th in the Premier League table, 11 points off Tottenham at the top after ten games played.

Erling Haaland netted a brace and then turned provider for Phil Foden to tap in the third as fans streamed out of Old Trafford well before the full-time whistle.

PASTE INTO URL >>> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet)

  • Paul Heckingbottom - 1/3
  • Andoni Iraola - 6/1
  • Vincent Kompany - 8/1
  • Erik ten Hag - 10/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 20/1
  • Rob Edwards - 22/1

Odds correct at 1810 GMT (29/10/23)
Last manager to go was Julen Lopetegui who left Wolves on 08/08/23

The result was just days after United needed goalkeeper Andre Onana to save a penalty in the dying seconds of an uninspiring 1-0 victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League.

They have now lost half of their Premier League games this season, while also being beaten in two of their three European outings.

Despite the movement on ten Hag, Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom continues to be backed as the clear favourite, cut into 1/3 from 8/15 on Saturday.

There's been a big drift on Andoni Iraola, who goes into 6/1 from 2s after Bournemouth secured their first league win of the season over fellow strugglers Burnley.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany has shortened slightly into 8/1 on the back of that result.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS