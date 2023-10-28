Sack race odds: Paul Heckingbottom on the brink of sack, Vincent Kompany under pressure

Reports were circulating before the weekend's game that Paul Heckingbottom would be sacked if Sheffield United lost to Arsenal, which they emphatically did.
The game finished 5-0 to the Gunners, with all the talk after full-time around the Blades' boss's future.
In his post match interview he correctly stated that "Our season is not going to be defined by a trip to the Emirates."
He was also quick, and right, to point out that while Sheffield United sit bottom of the Premier League with just one point from 10 games, they have played six of the current top .
Heckingbottom added "we’re coming into a little spell where we play a lot of the teams around us. These are big moments, regardless of what we’ve got missing and personnel we’ve got or how many bodies. These are the games we’ve got to really attack."
Now is a huge time for the club then. Do they stick with Heckingbottom and give him this 'easier' schedule of games to get something going, or do they twist and bring in a new manager ahead of such a schedule.
Even so, while on paper the schedule does ease, Sheffield United face an improving Wolves team next up who are now unbeaten in five before heading to Brighton. A home game against Bournemouth - who have just picked up their first win - follows that before an away game at fellow strugglers Burnley.
Andoni Iraola was a man under serious pressure after starting the season winless through nine games, but he eased some of that with a win against Burnley.
That result moved the Cherries out of the bottom three, and getting a first win under their belts was especially important - as was the fact it came against a likely relegation rival.
A trip to the Etihad awaits them next weekend, before a hosting of Newcastle, so depending on performances in those games, it wouldn't be a surprise to see his name near the top of the betting again heading into the November international break.
The team Bournemouth beat just so happen to be struggling as bad as them this season.
The Clarets have now lost eight of their opening 10 games, sitting second bottom of both the actual table and expected points (xP) table.
Being so poor to start the season has come as a massive surprise to many given the way they dominate the Championship last term, but for whatever reason, things just haven't translated to the top flight.
A tough schedule has contributed to poor results, having played five of the big seven plus Aston Villa already this term, but it must be a concern that confidence is low heading into a more favourable schedule.
