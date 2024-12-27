Premier League sack race odds: Ange Postecoglou favourite to be next to go

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is the 5/4 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Ange Postecoglou - 5/4

Julen Lopetegui - 3/1

Sean Dyche - 9/2

Pep Guardiola - 7/1

Ruud van Nistelrooy - 14/1

Kieran McKenna - 18/1 Odds correct at 1645 GMT (27/12/24)

"We’re in a tough spot and we have been for a while," Postecoglou said after their most recent defeat. "We’ve been kind of getting through it for quite a while and keeping our fingers crossed we don’t get any more issues, but the nature of football and fixture scheduling we’ve had, we’ve always been on a fine line of being able to get through. "It’s another test for us but it is what it is, and whatever we need to deal with, we’ll deal with and get ready for Sunday." Julen Lopetegui has drifted to 3/1 second-favourite from 6/4 prior to Christmas, with West Ham's win over Southampton relieving some of the pressure.

Julen Lopetegui's West Ham beat Southampton on Boxing Day

The Hammers now sit 13th and find themselves five points adrift of the top-seven, which would deliver European football once again. But their next contest sees them welcoming Liverpool with a number of players unavailable for selection. "Always we are happy when we achieve one victory," Lopetegui said. "Now we have to manage and to handle these problems for the next big challenge against Liverpool. "We have out (Michail) Antonio, we have out Lukasz Fabianski, we have out Max Kilman, Carlos Soler, we have out Tomas Soucek and Guido (Rodríguez) for the yellow cards, but we have to believe in the players that they are ready to compete and to have their opportunity."