Premier League cheat sheet: Manchester United vs Chelsea tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Manchester United host Chelsea in Wednesday's headline fixture. Tom Carnduff makes his Cheat Sheet selections for the contest.
Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) has enjoyed winners at 5/1 and at 13/8 in recent Cheat Sheet columns. Attention turns to Wednesday's clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.
2pts Chelsea to score 2+ goals at 11/10 (Betfred)
Chelsea to score 2+ goals
Enzo Fernandez 1+ shots on target
Bruno Fernandes 1+ shots on target
Harry Maguire to commit 1+ fouls
Manchester United may sit 7th in the Premier League table, but they've hit flat-track bully territory this season.
Five games against those in the top-half have ended in defeat, with eight of the nine against teams 11th or lower returned maximum points. Against other good sides, they have struggled.
Add in a Champions League campaign that has them on the verge of elimination - four points from five games and bottom of Group A - and serious questions must be asked of Erik ten Hag, who has seemingly avoided this given anger directed towards those at boardroom level.
Chelsea's mixed form includes win over Brighton and Tottenham and a 4-4 thriller with Manchester City, but they have been beaten by both Brentford and Newcastle. This is a meeting of an underperforming duo desperate for victory.
Despite Chelsea's obvious issues this season, I don't think chance creation has been one of them.
Questions remain about Nicolas Jackson's ability to deliver an impact - even with a hat-trick this season - but Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling have been carrying a threat.
The Blues did score four in games against Manchester City and Tottenham, while also hitting three past Brighton and two against Arsenal. It's not simply been a case of doing the majority of their scoring against those at the bottom.
With that in mind, taking CHELSEA TO SCORE 2+ GOALS provides appeal at 11/10.
In what could be a case of a squad adjusting to Mauricio Pochettino's style as time has progressed, they scored seven across their first seven fixtures and 18 in the seven that have followed.
Four of the five against top half sides have also seen United concede at least twice - Chelsea have all the potential to add to that.
Enzo Fernandez has benefitted from being allowed to attack more in this system.
It's a surprise to see that the game against Brighton was the first time he's scored this season when we consider the attacking numbers.
Fernandez - who is the penalty taker when Palmer isn't on the pitch - has posted at least one shot in every Premier League game so far.
Adding FERNANDEZ 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET to a multiple is a nice value bumper.
His ten efforts on target is the second-highest in this Chelsea side, with two other shots hitting the post.
On the Manchester United side of things, we'll also have BRUNO FERNANDES 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET.
Six of his seven Premier League home games this season have delivered at least two shots, with his 15 on target in total the highest in the United squad.
Only Marcus Rashford (37) can beat his total of 36 shots - factor in a potential spot kick too.
HARRY MAGUIRE committed a total of five fouls in United's defeat at Newcastle, making 1+ FOULS a nice addition for our Wednesday multiple.
It makes it three league games in a row where he's returned at least one foul, with three coming in the home win over Luton.
Having previously been out of the picture at the club, Maguire is starting every game. It's worth making the most of his time in the first team when it comes to this market.
This one is a huge price but one I am intrigued by.
AXEL DISASI lined up on the right side of defence on Sunday and I wonder if he'll be deployed in the same role given availability issues.
He did drive forward as required, making the 10/1 price on 1+ OFFSIDES a potential addition to a massive-priced multiple.
Even if he's not at right-back, he has been caught offside in two separate games this season. It's the fact he may be driving forward that opens up to the potential of a mistimed run.
Manchester United remain without a few first team players for Wednesday's game.
Caesmiro, Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez are all out through injury, while Jadon Sancho remains unavailable for selection. Mason Mount is a doubt.
For Chelsea, they remain without the injured Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Wesley Fofana, while Conor Gallagher serves a suspension for his red card at the weekend.
Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku are closing in on returns from long-term injuries.
Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Højlund.
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson.
Odds correct at 1610 GMT (04/12/23)
