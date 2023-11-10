Premier League cheat sheet: Chelsea vs Manchester City tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Cole Palmer to score anytime at 5/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt Enzo Fernandez 2+ total shots at 21/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Cole Palmer 1+ shots on target
Julian Alvarez 1+ shots on target
Enzo Fernandez 2+ total shots
Levi Colwill 2+ tackles
Chelsea's win over Tottenham on Monday Night Football was one of the most entertaining Premier League games I've seen in a while.
Chaos - there is no better word to describe it.
And yet, despite coming out of it as 4-1 winners, there wasn't a great deal that impressed about Chelsea. Nicolas Jackson's hat-trick probably the worst I can remember.
An encounter with Manchester City should be far more tame; far more closer to the script. Pep Guardiola's side are odds-on for success and capable of securing all three points on offer.
Rather than take those shorter prices on an away win, there is appeal in focusing on some of those likely to be involved for the home side.
ENZO FERNANDEZ finds himself with a more attacking role under Mauricio Pochettino's guidance, making his 21/10 best price for 2+ TOTAL SHOTS a value play.
It's worth noting here that this is just for anything that counts as a shot - it does not have to be on target.
This selection has been a winner in 60% of Fernandez's Premier League games this season, with three of his last four all seeing at least two.
That recent run also includes the home game against Arsenal, so it's not simply a case of achieving this against the lesser teams to boost then numbers.
One player coming up against his former side is COLE PALMER, who joined Chelsea following a summer switch from Manchester City.
While Chelsea are outsiders, it was a slight surprise to see a price as big as 5/1 available on Palmer as an ANYTIME GOALSCORER.
The forward has three on his tally this season but he is crucially now their penalty taker. There have been three goals in his last four league appearances.
Palmer has also seen at least two shots in each of his last six, which is particularly impressive when you also consider than one of those games had him come on as a second-half sub.
Not only does he carry an open play threat, the fact he's tasked with spot kick duties only further enhances the appeal in this price.
If you're not fancying Chelsea to strike in the game, PALMER 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET is a nice starting point for a multiple.
The shots data mentioned above underlines why this is a pick that could deliver.
One player who has stepped up in Kevin De Bruyne's absence is JULIAN ALVAREZ, and he is likely to start again here.
Taking Alvarez 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET is a good pick on the City side of things given what we've seen from him this season.
All-but-one of his Premier League appearances has seen at least two shots, with at least three in three of his six away outings.
Alvarez's only Champions League start also saw two goals and a ridiculous eight shots against Crvena zvezda.
LEVI COLWILL could continue his run of starting at left-back, particularly given this Manchester City attack.
If that's the case, taking 2+ TACKLES is a nice way to round off our multiple at a price of 9/1.
Colwill has hit this target in three of his last four games when starting at left-back, while he had two when featuring in his traditional centre-back position against Brentford.
That latter part is also important as it shows he has a chance of achieving this regardless of position.
Defenders Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana remain out for the home side, alongside midfielders Carney Chukwuemeka and Roméo Lavia and forward Christopher Nkunku - the latter is close to a return after the international break.
Armando Broja is still a doubt despite recently returning to training.
City remain without star playmaker De Bruyne, with defenders John Stones and Manuel Akanji both also missing out.
Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gallagher, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Sterling; Jackson.
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Doku, Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland.
Odds correct at 1405 GMT (10/11/23)
