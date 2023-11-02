Premier League cheat sheet: Newcastle vs Arsenal tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Tom Carnduff's (@TomCarnduff) Cheat Sheet delivered a 4/1 winner in the Manchester derby last week - attention switches to Saturday's late game as Arsenal travel to Newcastle.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Sean Longstaff to score anytime at 10/1 (General) CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 7/4 | Draw 12/5 | Away 6/4

Two sides who experienced contrasting fortunes in midweek - Newcastle so impressive in victory over a lacklustre Manchester United outfit; Arsenal punished by a clinical West Ham side. Eddie Howe's team have a serious chance of silverware in the Carabao Cup after falling at the final hurdle last season. They'll be hoping to carry the momentum of that big win at Old Trafford into this meeting with a title contender. The odds in the outright market highlight how much Newcastle have developed under Howe, and their strength in front of their own supporters. Siding with goals in what could become an open game looks the most appealing route, although value can be found in the other player-focused markets. Look at Longstaff

There are a number of players you could look at in the goalscorer market for Saturday's late kick-off. For the home side, the form of SEAN LONGSTAFF has been impressive, making his 10/1 price to SCORE ANYTIME worth backing. The midfielder has netted two in his last five league starts, while he also found the net in the memorable 4-1 win over PSG in the Champions League.

Even with Joe Willock's return from injury, Longstaff should keep his place in the side. Expect to see him in some advanced positions throughout the 90 minutes. Only three of his shots have come from outside the area, with the bulk being taken from the right side of the box. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him strike from a similar zone.

If going for the big price isn't appealing, taking LONGSTAFF 2+ TOTAL SHOTS is a solid place to start for a multiple. This is something the midfielder has achieved in four of his last five Premier League games.

Going for goals

As mentioned above, goals looks the best outright route to approach for this contest. Five of Newcastle's home games against those who finished in the top nine last season saw OVER 2.5 GOALS land, with the others seeing two. For Arsenal, away games against top teams last season delivered goals. Five of the six against those who finished in the European spots had at least three.

Saka in sight

I like including BUKAYO SAKA whenever Arsenal feature in the Cheat Sheet, but this time we're avoiding the goal-related markets. Instead, backing the winger to COMMIT 2+ FOULS adds some additional value to the multiple. Saka has committed at least one foul in each of his last six Premier League games, with two or more in three of his last five. There have been at least two fouls in each of his last three league away games too.

Defensive work

ANTHONY GORDON has enjoyed a great season so far, and his defensive work rate has been a part of the reason why. Five yellow cards in the league already underlines his desire to try and win the ball back, and taking him for 2+ TACKLES rounds off our multiple nicely. The winger has achieved this in five league outings so far, which includes three of his five home contests.

Team news

Howe is still dealing with a lengthy Newcastle injury list. Wingers Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy are both out, as is striker Alexander Isak. Centre-back Sven Botman also suffered a setback in his recovery, while Sandro Tonali misses the remainder of the season through suspension. For Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus is out until next month, with Jurriën Timber another long-term absentee.

Predicted line-ups Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon. Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.