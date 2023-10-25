Manchester derby cheat sheet: Man Utd vs Man City tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Bruno Fernandes 1+ offsides at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
Manchester United 2+ offsides
Julian Alvarez to score or assist
Raphael Varane 1+ tackles
Harry Maguire 2+ fouls
A meeting between two Manchester sides in contrasting positions. City's title chase is on once again; United are looking to push themselves away from mid-table mediocrity.
A turgid performance in a 1-0 win over Copenhagen - aided by a penalty save in the final seconds - summing up where they are at the moment. Erik ten Hag has hardly been the saviour that some had hoped for - even with Carabao Cup success last season.
They won this fixture last season but we can't say they've developed on the 'building blocks' of the manager's first campaign at the helm. An off day for City is a possibility of course, but it's hard to disagree with their 8/13 price for success.
One thing that is a feature of this Manchester United team is their struggles to avoid the offside flag.
They've been averaging 2.9 offsides per game in the Premier League this season - the second-highest in the division - with three the last time they faced City and six in that win at Old Trafford back in January.
One of those players contributing is BRUNO FERNANDES, who has been caught offside in four of his nine league outings so far.
At a best price of 4/1, the appeal is there in taking the attacking midfielder to see 1+ OFFSIDES in the contest.
A counter attacking approach at times will contribute to this. While it's often the wingers you look to in this market, Fernandes will be involved in the United attacks when they break forward.
This bet is also slightly based on Fernandes potentially being pushed out to the right side of the attacking quartet as he has done in the past, with ten Hag potentially looking to replicate the successful formula of last season's game.
That will allow them to pack the midfield out a bit more, and aiding Fernandes' possibility for an offside.
And considering the home side's offside problems, and City's higher line, UNITED 2+ OFFSIDES is worth involvement in a multiple.
The average stands at 2.9 in all league games, with the figure at 2.8 in home games showing consistency.
I've spoken about Julian Alvarez in a recent Cheat Sheet column, and the forward's season continues to go from strength-to-strength.
You can get near even money as a single on ALVAREZ TO SCORE OR ASSIST, and he should have involvement if City are to strike as expected.
Across 12 Premier League & Champions League appearances, the 23-year-old has seven goals and a further five assists. He is thriving with the opportunity to start regularly in this side.
It feels like I've used this sub-heading many times when talking about tackles, but I can't be bothered to think of a new one right now.
Anyway, we'll have RAPHAEL VARANE 1+ TACKLES in this game.
He should be starting at centre-back again after coming on in midweek, and United need him available if they are to stand any chance of achievement this season.
Varane had three successful tackles in his last league start against Palace, while also seeing one in each of the games against Tottenham and Wolves.
I won't include this in my four for now, but I'll keep this here in case he is starting on Sunday.
SOFYAN AMRABAT 3+ TACKLES adds a good bit of value to a multiple.
He saw five successful tackles in the win over Sheffield United last time out, with a staggering total of six tackles and five fouls in the home defeat to Palace - although he was playing left-back that day.
Amrabat saw two successful tackles despite only playing one half of the win over Copenhagen in midweek too.
HARRY MAGUIRE scored the crucial goal for United last time out, but we're more interested in the defensive side of his game for this bet.
Taking the centre-back 2+ FOULS looks the best approach - he's achieved this in each of his last two Premier League starts.
There was also a foul in the win over Copenhagen, and the strength of this City attack should force him into a few mistimed attempts as he closes down the opposition.
Manchester United are still dealing with injury problems in their defence.
Centre-back Lisandro Martinez remains out, while left-backs Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are also missing. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's absence means that Diogo Dalot should start at right-back again.
Amad Diallo and Casemiro are two more sidelined, while Jadon Sancho remains unavailable for selection.
For City, Kevin De Bruyne is their only injury concern. Manuel Akanji is suspended after his red card against Brighton.
United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Casemiro, Amrabat; Fernandes, Eriksen, Rashford; Hojlund.
City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol; Stones, Rodri; Foden, Alvarez, Silva, Doku; Haaland.
Odds correct at 1125 BST (27/10/23)
