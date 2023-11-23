Manchester City vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) delivered a 5/1 winner in the last Cheat Sheet column - and attention turns to Saturday's early kick-off as Manchester City host Liverpool.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Mohamed Salah to score or assist at 13/8 (Paddy Power) CLICK HERE to back the selection with Sky Bet

Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 7/10 | Draw 16/5 | Away 10/3

The highlight of the Premier League weekend; one of two potential deciders in the title race. Manchester City host Liverpool with just one point separating the sides at the top of the Premier League table. There is still a long way to go, but these games could be crucial if it's as tight as it is now in May. Meetings between City and Liverpool usually deliver entertainment - some chaos too. Seven of the last eight have seen at least four goals scored, with both teams finding the net in the same amount. We can expect the same levels, even with the potential for Liverpool to adopt a safer approach. They have the quality and attitude to test this City side; although you can never really oppose Pep Guardiola's men. Super Salah can deliver

Jurgen Klopp (left) and Mohamed Salah

It's why I'm staying clear of the outright market and just enjoying the game for what it is. There are other prices that jump out to me here. With Liverpool rare big-priced outsiders, it's had a knock-on effect to the prices for their players to see involvement - even those who regularly contribute. At a best price of 13/8, backing MOHAMED SALAH TO SCORE OR ASSIST provides the most appeal as a single. CLICK HERE to back Mohamed Salah to score or assist with Sky Bet In 12 league games this season, the forward has scored ten and assisted a further four. Ten of those games have seen him have some form of goal involvement. Three of his last five have delivered a brace. Recent history has also been good for him in this fixture - Salah's contributed a goal or assist in each of his last six Premier League meetings with City. Open play threat plus his role on penalties; the value is there in the Liverpool man. Focus on fouls

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez (right) celebrates with Jeremy Doku

My recommended multiple for this game is solely looking at fouls. It should be highly competitive with chances at both ends. The last eight meetings between the two have seen an average of 20.5 match fouls. It's unlikely that it will see the highest tally of the weekend in this metric, but it does open up value by targeting a few players to contribute. The first of which is RODRI 2+ FOULS - he leads the way for fouls in this City side. CLICK HERE to add Rodri 2+ fouls to your BuildABet The midfielder averages 1.5 per game with a total of three against Chelsea last time out, two in the home win over Newcastle and a season-high four when they faced Fulham a few weeks later.

Rodri should feature in centre midfield again for Manchester City

JULIAN ALVAREZ will be playing with Erling Haaland (or just behind again), and 2+ FOULS is worth adding in. CLICK HERE to add Julian Alvarez 2+ fouls to your BuildABet He saw three in the win over Newcastle, with a foul against Chelsea last time out. Two also came against Brighton, meaning that he is contributing against those other top sides. On the Liverpool side of things, DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI is the name to target and continue the run of 2+ FOULS in the multiple. CLICK HERE to add Dominik Szoboszlai 2+ fouls to your BuildABet Away games at Chelsea and Newcastle delivered three fouls in each, and the quality of this City side in possession could see the Hungary international drawn into some mis-timed tackles. Go for goals

Manchester City's Jérémy Doku

As mentioned above, this fixture has a recent history of delivering goals. There is every chance the run continues here, and OVER 3.5 GOALS is the value bumper in Saturday's early kick-off. CLICK HERE to add over 3.5 goals to your BuildABet In terms of the data, Liverpool have created the best quality chances in the Premier League this season; Manchester City sit third in the charts. Defensive issues mean that the Reds are in the middle of the pack for chances allowed in away games too.

Team news

Erling Haaland missed the international break with Norway

Manchester City remain with out Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones, while they have some slight injury concerns coming out of the international break. The most notable one being Erling Haaland, but we can be confident of his involvement despite Pep Guardiola's usual mind games around his team selection. Stefan Bajcetic, Andy Robertson and Thiago are confirmed out for the visitors, while Curtis Jones is a doubt. Joe Gomez, Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate could also be missing.

Predicted line-ups Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Silva; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland. Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Diaz.