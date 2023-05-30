That was their fifth title across the last six seasons, and the most recent was their sixth of the Premier League era. It also moved them up to fourth in the all-time top-flight winners charts in English football.

Pep Guardiola's side made it three-in-a-row when they secured top spot with three games of the 22/23 season remaining .

Arsenal were City's closest rivals during the previous campaign - spending a total of 248 days in first - and they are priced up as 9/1 second-favourites.

Liverpool join them at the same price, having won the 2019/20 title to break up Guardiola's dominance. They will be without Champions League football for the first time since 2015 after finishing fifth.

Newcastle, who ended their 19-year wait for involvement in the top European competition, are 12/1 having been 100/1 for the 22/23 title. Manchester United are also given the same odds.

Chelsea head into the 23/24 campaign under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, and they are 16/1 despite finishing in the bottom-half last season.