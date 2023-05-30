Sporting Life
The Premier League trophy in Manchester City colours

Premier League 23/24 title odds: Manchester City clear odds-on favourites

By Tom Carnduff
16:06 · TUE May 30, 2023

Manchester City are clear 8/15 favourites to win the 2023/24 Premier League title, according to Sky Bet.

Pep Guardiola's side made it three-in-a-row when they secured top spot with three games of the 22/23 season remaining.

That was their fifth title across the last six seasons, and the most recent was their sixth of the Premier League era. It also moved them up to fourth in the all-time top-flight winners charts in English football.

Premier League 2023/24 winner (via Sky Bet)

  • Manchester City - 8/15
  • Arsenal - 9/1
  • Liverpool - 9/1
  • Manchester United - 12/1
  • Newcastle - 12/1
  • Chelsea - 16/1
  • Tottenham - 40/1
  • Brighton - 66/1

Odds correct at 1600 BST (30/05/23)

Arsenal were City's closest rivals during the previous campaign - spending a total of 248 days in first - and they are priced up as 9/1 second-favourites.

Liverpool join them at the same price, having won the 2019/20 title to break up Guardiola's dominance. They will be without Champions League football for the first time since 2015 after finishing fifth.

Newcastle, who ended their 19-year wait for involvement in the top European competition, are 12/1 having been 100/1 for the 22/23 title. Manchester United are also given the same odds.

Chelsea head into the 23/24 campaign under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, and they are 16/1 despite finishing in the bottom-half last season.

FOOTBALL TIPS