Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
The Premier League trophy in Manchester City colours

Manchester City crowned 22/23 Premier League champions

By Tom Carnduff
20:08 · SAT May 20, 2023

Manchester City have won the 22/23 Premier League title following Arsenal's defeat to Nottingham Forest in Saturday's late kick-off.

City knew that a win against Chelsea on Sunday would be enough, but a loss for the Gunners leaves them four points adrift with one game remaining.

It's the club's sixth Premier League title and their fifth under Pep Guardiola's guidance since his arrival in 2016.

It was Arsenal who led for the majority of the season, but two wins from their last eight games has seen them drop out of contention.

In contrast, City have been relentless. A run of 11 consecutive wins in the league, and an unbeaten run of 14 which included two victories over Arsenal, led to them becoming clear favourites in recent weeks.

City's ten trophies under Guardiola

Premier League title race odds and probabilities: Will Super Sunday decide the title?

Guardiola has won his 10th major trophy with City after his side secured their fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his triumphs.

2017-18: Premier League and League Cup double

After a trophyless first season, Guardiola got his hands on his first silverware at City with a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final. They went on to win the league title in style with a record 100 points.

2018-19: Domestic treble

City edged out Liverpool by 98 points to 97 in a thrilling title race. They again won the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea on penalties and thrashed Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final to become the first side to win the domestic treble.

2019-20: League Cup

City failed to mount a successful title defence as Liverpool took the honours in the pandemic-interrupted season but they did not go empty-handed after beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final.

2020-21: Premier League and League Cup double

Guardiola’s side paced themselves superbly in another coronavirus-affected season to win the Premier League with three games to spare after a 15-match winning run between December and March. They beat Tottenham to claim a fourth successive Carabao Cup but narrowly missed out on the Champions League as they lost to Chelsea in the final.

2021-22: Premier League

City began April in the hunt for three trophies. Their Champions League and FA Cup hopes both ended at the semi-final stage with defeats to Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively but they pipped the Merseysiders to the title by a point on a dramatic final day by coming from behind to beat Aston Villa.

2022-23: Premier League

Fuelled by the record-breaking goalscoring exploits of the remarkable Erling Haaland, City hit form in the spring to reel in long-time leaders Arsenal and claim a fifth title in six years. They may not be finished yet either with a potential treble still on the cards. They face Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League showpiece.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS