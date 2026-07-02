Portugal vs Spain predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 2pts Spain to win in 90 minutes at 10/11 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday TV: BBC One Live odds, form and stats

You'll struggle to find a more routine, untroubled 3-0 win than Spain's triumph over Austria in the round of 32. A side in complete control from start to finish and one operating like a serious tournament contender. France have been Europe's main threat for many. Plenty also claiming them as the team to beat from anywhere. And yet among this it's allowed Spain to slide somewhat under the radar when we discuss potential winners. It feels a strange statement to make for the continental champions but it's been just that. Beyond pre- and post-match analysis of their games, they've barely popped up in the conversation. Perhaps it's because of their shock draw with Cape Verde in their first outing. That talk centred around the brilliance of the underdog and the social media sensation of a goalkeeper. But winning World Cup teams are rarely ever perfect - Brazil in 2002 the last to cruise through the group stage with nine points from nine.

Portugal's win over Croatia saw as many goals disallowed by VAR as ones which stood. Josko Gvardiol nearly delivering an instant impact from the bench but Mario Pasalic was punished for not being bald. A remarkable second-half delivered a 2-1 win for Roberto Martinez's men. But they're a tough team to figure out. For so much talent in midfield they don't seem to use it, you wonder what's discussed in tactical discussions if they have them at all. My mind constantly goes back to Paul Merson's 'Men In Black' statement on Martinez. I can't place a managerial comparison to have been more accurate than it, certainly none as entertaining.

Paul Merson on Roberto Martinez: "...it's like Men in Black...You watch a game, they get beat you sit there you think that was a joke, that was shocking and then he talks and then he must press a button & when he finishes talking we all go 'weren't that bad, was it'" pic.twitter.com/3GeJbSToLl — find a reaction (@findareaction) January 9, 2023

Portugal weren't bad in that Croatia game if we're honest but they've hardly jumped off the page at this tournament even if they did slap Uzbekistan 5-0 in their second outing. That though, hardly the challenging opponent. They did also beat Spain in the final of the Nations League last year. That was a penalty shootout and yet Spain were the better team across the 120 minutes. They could have so easily netted more than the two they did. Bookmakers go a shade of odds-on for the SPAIN WIN which I'm happy to take. This unit is one which continues to impress in all departments. While it may not be a side filled with the household names that others enjoy - although Lamine Yamal is well on his way to superstardom if he isn't there already - performances so far have reinforced just how they became European champions at England's expense a couple of years ago.

Defensively, they're barely troubled. Only Argentina have conceded fewer shots (18 to Spain's 19) although at the time of writing they are still to play their round of 32 tie. The expected goals against (xGA) figure is just 0.86 after four games. That is the lowest of any side at the tournament by a considerable margin. Belgium (92) top the shots taken charts with Spain second with 78. In the simplest of terms, they've created plenty in attack and limited opponents to very little at the other end. While it feels like doubling down somewhat on my pre-tournament prediction that Spain would be world champions by siding with the win here, I've been too impressed with them not to take the price on offer.