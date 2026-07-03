LAMINE YAMAL has been his usual live-wire self since returning to the Spain team, averaging 2.40 SHOTS ON TARGET and 5.60 shots per 90.

He's taken advantage of weak opposition by making light work of defenders, completing 5.60 dribbles per 90 and only being FOULED once - something that is very likely to change against a high quality and much more street-wise Portugal team.

JOAO NEVES (2.7 tackles per 90) and JOAO CANCELO (1.9 FOULS COMMITTED per 90) are likely to be two of the players who will be keen to stop Spain's attacking players in their tracks, both in build-up and when flying down the wings.

DANI OLMO is one man they'll want to keep tabs on - the Spain midfielder has been letting fly whenever possible this World Cup (3.16 shots per 90) but so far hasn't managed to hit the target.