Portugal vs France betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

CLICK for odds, form & stats in our NEW match page

BuildABet @ 35/1 N'Golo Kanté to be carded

Portugal 6+ corners

Kylian Mbappé to score anytime Click here to back with Sky Bet

I won't waste your time by opening this article - as I'm sure every single one surrounding Portugal is - by discussing the pathetic behaviour of Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday night. I'll leave it to just the three words: grow up pal. This looks like a match-up which will suit France. The likelihood that they allow Portugal to have the ball so they can desperately try to find Ronaldo at every attempt should present them with opportunities to use their pace on the counter. It's also a side, and set-up, used to success on the international stage. It's a 'been there, done that' attitude that has pushed them deep in tournaments in the modern era. The odds favour France - as do the models - and it's difficult to disagree. A tried and tested no-frills approach should come to the fore once again.

What are the best bets? This is a meeting between two sides who sit low on the overall tournament fouls count, with neither particularly 'prolific' in this area so far. It doesn't mean they've avoided cards though. France sit on six and Portugal on eight which is eye-catching enough considering their levels of opposition. A competitive contest typically brings about a busy referee. Add in the context and likely game state of one team leading at some point and the fouls committed should be more common.

There are a few players to look at but the 15/2 price on N'GOLO KANTÉ TO BE SHOWN A CARD looks a tad generous based on his showings and role within the France team. CLICK HERE to back N'Golo Kanté to be shown a card with Sky Bet Kante, sat in centre midfield, has committed at least one foul in all four outings this tournament. In their squad, no player has caught the referee's attention more. But perhaps crucially at this point he is yet to be shown a card. The reset for yellows is after the quarter-finals stage so there is no need to worry about a booking at this stage. Midfield partner Adrien Rabiot has fallen foul of the rule as he misses this. Four other players - Ousmane Dembélé, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni - will have to tread carefully. Apologies for the cliché. There's no such problem for Kanté, making him one to target.

Team news

France's Didier Deschamps will be without midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Given their poor performance against Slovenia, Roberto Martínez may opt to make one or two changes for Friday's contest. A number of their players are also at risk of a suspension if they do make it through to the semi-finals. João Cancelo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Francisco Conceição, João Palhinha, Pedro Neto and Rúben Neves all have one yellow on their tally. As mentioned above, France will be without Rabiot who serves a one-match suspension after he gained two bookings. Griezmann could drop back into a midfield role, with Dembélé a candidate to join the attack.

Predicted line-ups Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Fernandes, Palhinha, Vitinha; Jota, Ronaldo, Silva. France XI: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández; Kanté, Tchouaméni, Griezmann; Dembélé, Thuram, Mbappé.