European Super League: Premier League clubs ‘unanimously and vigorously’ reject breakaway plans

“The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.”

A statement released by the Premier League after its meeting read: “The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition.

They have been widely condemned by the football authorities in England, plus UEFA and FIFA, as well as by the British Government, and appear to be deeply unpopular with supporters.

Those clubs met on Tuesday for an emergency meeting after plans for the hugely controversial competition were confirmed late on Sunday night.

‘Preposterous arrogance’

Everton have strongly criticised the “preposterous arrogance” of the clubs involved, and accused them of “betraying” football supporters around the country.

The Merseyside club, whose neighbours Liverpool have joined Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham as well as AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid in signing up for a breakaway competition, have urged the rebels to withdraw their proposals.

In a statement from their board of directors, the Toffees said: “The self-proclaimed Super Six appear intent on disenfranchising supporters across the game – including their own – by putting the very structure that underpins the game we love under threat.

“The backlash is understandable and deserved – and has to be listened to.

“This preposterous arrogance is not wanted anywhere in football outside of the clubs that have drafted this plan.

“On behalf of everyone associated with Everton, we respectfully ask that the proposals are immediately withdrawn and that the private meetings and subversive practises that have brought our beautiful game to possibly its lowest ever position in terms of trust end now.”

In the statement, Everton make little secret of their contempt for those behind the move.

It added: “Everton is saddened and disappointed to see proposals of a breakaway league pushed forward by six clubs.

“Six clubs acting entirely in their own interests. Six clubs tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game. Six clubs choosing to disrespect every other club with whom they sit around the Premier League table. Six clubs taking for granted and even betraying the majority of football supporters across our country and beyond.”

