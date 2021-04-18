European Super League: Gary Neville claims six Premier League clubs who have signed up should be deducted six points

Pundits have been unanimous in their condemnation of the European Super League, with Gary Neville claiming the six English clubs who have signed up should be deducted points.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City have reportedly signed up to the breakaway plan in which they'd be joined by other leading teams from Italy and Spain. Read: UEFA and Premier League hit back at European Super League United legend Gary Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, said: “I’m not against the modernisation of football competitions, we have the Premier League, the Champions League, but I think to bring forward proposals in the midst of Covid and the economic crisis for all clubs is an absolute scandal. “United and the rest of the Big Six that have signed up to it against the rest of the Premier League should be ashamed of themselves. “They should deduct six points off all six teams that have signed up to it. Deduct points off them all. To do it during a season? It’s a joke.”

Neville went on to hit out at the owners of England’s biggest clubs. He added on Sky Sports: “I’ve been calling for 12 months, as part of an another group, for an independent regulator to bring checks and balances in place to stop this happening. It is pure greed. “They are imposters. The owners of this club (United), the owners of Liverpool, the owners of Chelsea, the owners of Manchester City, they are nothing to do with football in this country. “Manchester United aren’t even in the Champions League. Arsenal aren’t even in the Champions League. I watched them earlier today and they are an absolute shambles of a football club. “Tottenham aren’t in the Champions League and they want a God-given right to be in there? They are an absolute joke. “The time has come now for an independent regulator to stop these clubs having the power base. Enough is enough.”

Neville’s former United team-mate Roy Keane added: “I think it comes down to money and greed. Obviously we’ve not heard anything from FIFA yet, but it doesn’t sound good. “Let’s hope it is stopped in its tracks. It’s just pure greed.” Fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards added: "The Premier League has been run amazingly, and clubs are businesses and investments. But what happens to the fans, the memories of what the fans have had over the years? "Are they to be forgotten about for the sake of money? That's what football has become now, it's an absolute disgrace." TV presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker tweeted of the Super League reports: “If this is true it will have huge ramifications on the game. Huge.” On the publication of the Premier League statement, Lineker added: “Don’t panic….alright then, let’s panic.”