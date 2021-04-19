Watch Gary Neville respond to Jurgen Klopp's criticism over his 'unfair' treatment of Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp and Gary Neville were involved in a war of words following Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Leeds on Monday night.

Neville had earlier hailed Klopp for gently "destroying" the Liverpool owners with his pre-match comments, in which he reiterated how he was opposed to the breakaway European Super League. However, when speaking to Sky Sports again about the issue, the Reds boss took exception to how the United legend had criticised the club during his passionate outburst during the channel's Super Sunday show. Klopp said: "I take the criticism for everything, if we don’t play well I feel responsible and the players are the same, but this, we have nothing to do with this. When we came here, people were shouting at us. We have to be a little bit careful. "We are people as well and we knew about this since yesterday like everybody. "Gary Neville was talking about You’ll Never Walk Alone. This already should be forbidden. It’s our anthem. We have the right to sing our anthem. He doesn’t understand it anyway so I don’t want this because it’s not fair. "I don’t like this either, but I don’t talk about the other clubs.

👏 Pre-match: Gary Neville hails Jurgen Klopp for destroying Liverpool owners.



🙈 Post-match: Jurgen Klopp's message for Gary Neville...#LFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ZJGK4AhsZa — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) April 19, 2021

"He was at Manchester United where the most money is and now he’s at Sky where the most money is. Don’t forget that we have nothing to do with this. We are in the same situation like you all. We got the information yesterday and we still have to play football. “‘Damn them to hell?’ Did he write that today? These things are really not OK.” Neville was invited to respond in the studio and the Red Devils legend said: "I’ve handed out enough insults over the years to Liverpool, but yesterday was nothing to do with insulting Liverpool,” he said. “I don’t know why I’m living in his head. I don’t know what’s spiked him. “Yesterday was an impassioned plea from me about protecting football in this country. “My biggest disappointment was with Manchester United and Liverpool. I think I’ve equally distributed enough criticism to both clubs in the last 24 hours so I don’t know what the problem is.” Neville said he had worked hard for his 25-year career at United and his decade-long stint in broadcasting, and added: “I employ 600 people in the city and I’ve tried to look after them in a pandemic. Is that not a hot enough seat for him?”

Gary Neville on Jurgen Klopp's criticism: "I don't know why I'm living in his head. I don't know what his problem is. We're on the same page, we're on the same team!" #LFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/KHSZwYX0Xt — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) April 19, 2021

The former England international added: “He’s done a great job at Liverpool, I love his team, but the fact of the matter is, he’s spiky. He’s been let down by his owners. His owners have thrown him under a bus. “To be fair, we’re on the same page. We’re on the same team, but he can’t say what he wants to say and I can, and I accept that. “The Jurgen Klopp we know hates every single little thing about this more than I do and more than you do, because it goes against everything in his life that he believes in. Earlier in the night Neville had apologised for his Sunday comments about the club's anthem but that had not been seen by Klopp. He said: “When I was initially reacting last night, I mentioned ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. It wasn’t in a disrespectful way to Liverpool and maybe in the past I’ve done that, but not last night. “My intentions last night were around the fact that the two most successful football clubs in this country should have high standards of integrity. “There was no sort of point scoring for me last night when I mentioned Liverpool and if I came across that way to Jurgen Klopp I apologise. “He’s done the most incredible job. If I take allegiances away, I’ve absolutely loved watching his football team over the last four years – more than the City one. They’re electric, they’re everything I want in a football team.” Klopp was also animated when asked about Leeds’ pre-match training kit - an issue he also touched on pre-match. “I just don’t think it’s right,” he said of Leeds’ ‘Earn It’ T-shirts. “They put it in our dressing room as well. What is the idea? I don’t think we deserve that as a team. I don’t like the way people are talking about the football club." Klopp added that he was waiting to speak to the club’s hierarchy about the proposals. “Our owner, I’ve worked here six years and these are great people, reasonable people, serious people. They don’t do things just like this (clicks fingers),” he said. “They will try to explain it to me. Will I understand? I don’t know, but it’s still not my decision, like all employees. I coach the football team and I love doing that and I am responsible for the relationship between the team and the supporters. “If people want to criticise me when things don’t go right on the pitch fine, but for other things it’s not OK.”

😬 Jurgen Klopp STILL annoyed over those warm-up shirts...pic.twitter.com/ElFgeLY4vl — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) April 19, 2021

Milner condemns European Super League Liverpool midfielder James Milner was unequivocal when asked for his views on the Reds playing in a Super League. “Same as everyone, there is a lot of questions,” he said after the 1-1 draw. “I can only say my personal opinion, I don’t like it and hopefully it doesn’t happen. I can only imagine what has been said about it and I probably agree with most of it. “I think the players obviously have no say, so the welcome we got to the ground tonight felt a bit unjust because we are here to play football and have no control of it. “I think for us we just try and concentrate on the game, there is obviously a lot going on, but for us we just have to try and be professional and concentrate on the game that is the only thing we can control.

👏 Liverpool captain James Milner on the European Super League: "I can only say my opinion and I don't like it and hopefully it doesn't happen."#LFC #NoToEuropeanSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/KPPNgnlLE7 — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) April 19, 2021