With Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly looking to leave Manchester United, free agent Paulo Dybala has been regarded as the main candidate to replace the Portuguese international as the side’s leading striker.

Despite rumours linking the former Juventus attacker to Inter Milan and Arsenal, the Red Devils have shown a rising interest in the player, as Erik Ten Hag would be entering the 2022/23 season with Anthony Martial as the only recognised centre forward available in the squad should Ronaldo leave. Given that the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Tammy Abraham and Victor Osimhen are expected to be overpriced and not available for transfer by their respective clubs, while individuals such as Darwin Nunez, Erling Haaland and Gabriel Jesus have already been snapped up, it leaves the forward department within the transfer market lacking with players who are established and proven.

Financially logical United reportedly have a transfer budget of £120million to spend this summer, which is expected to be covered with the probable signing of both Frenkie de Jong and Lisandro Martinez. On that basis, the arrival of Dybala on a free transfer makes sense financially, who would achieve a sign on bonus of up to £10million, whilst reportedly earning a weekly wage of around £120,000 to £140,000. At the age of 28, La Joya would be seen as a short-term solution rather than a long-term fix, as he will be looking to rejuvenate his footballing career after spending seven long years at Juventus.

Improve the attacking depth When considering United’s busy schedule for next season, which includes the Premier League games and domestic cup fixtures alongside constant travels away in Europe for the Europa League competition, Ten Hag will need depth in the attacking department more than anywhere else. Ronaldo’s departure from Old Trafford cannot be ruled out, resulting in Martial expected to be the side’s starting number nine, and Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford filling in the centre forward position when required. This would not be enough to compete effectively in all competitions. Dybala would have to be considered, someone who can create a good understanding with either Donny van de Beek or Jadon Sancho, whether he starts the match or comes on as a super sub. Injury issues Dybala has missed over 35 games for Juventus over the last two seasons due to injury issues, which is something that United will have to keep in mind before they look to approach him for his services. During his time in Italian football, he has only been able to start in 30 league games or more in one out of the nine seasons he spent in Serie A, making him a player that cannot be dependent on for availability or reliability. Putting his injury problems aside for a moment, he has not been showing his goalscoring instincts for quite some time, as he has only scored 30 league goals across the last four seasons for Juventus.