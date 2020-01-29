Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the wheel: Time running out for the Manchester United manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's journey at the wheel of Manchester United could be coming to a close.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position as Manchester United is on shaky ground to say the least after their wretched Premier League season continued at home to Burnley.
The 2-0 defeat - their first to the Clarets at Old Trafford since 1962 - means they have their worst points haul (34) after 24 games of a league season since 1989-90 and, perhaps more worrying, are now 11 points worse off than they were at this time last year.
United are not only 33 points behind leaders Liverpool, who are well on course to end their 30-year-wait for the title and move one behind their fierce rivals in the all-time list with 19, but they trail fourth-placed Chelsea by six and are 'just' 11 above the relegation zone!
They've also lost four of their seven games in all competitions in 2020 including a heavy 3-1 defeat to neighbours City in the League Cup semi-final first leg that looks to have ended one of their possible hopes of silverware this season.
The gloom that's descended over Old Trafford is of stark contrast to the feel good factor emanating from Solskjaer's honeymoon spell in temporary charge, in which he won 14 of his 19 games in all competitions since taking over from Jose Mourinho in December 2018.
During this time fans and pundits alike were piling the pressure on the ever unpopular Ed Woodward and co to give him the job and they duly caved in on March 28.
Ironically the disgruntled supporters, who voted with their feet both before and during their clash with Burnley, are venting their fury at the powers that be for making that appointment such so swiftly instead of taking their time - yet now want them to listen to their calls for a new manager.
At least Rio Ferdinand now admits he was guilty of getting carried away with his impassioned speech after Man United's superb away victory at PSG in the Champions League last season.
The treble-winning legend has now lost more league games (12) from his 32 at the wheel full-time than he's won (11) but a 6-0 thumping of Tranmere in the fourth round of the FA Cup did at least ease the pressure slightly.
So how bad is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's record and how does it compare to other United managers?
His overall win percentage at Old Trafford from 65 matches spanning all competitions is still a relatively impressive 49.2% but if you isolate his 46-game reign as permanent boss then it's a pretty worrying 39.1%.
That's not much better than the 30% he managed in his 30 games in charge of Cardiff during his only other spell as a manager in England back in 2014.
More significantly, Solskjaer's win percentage is lower than every Manchester United manager that has followed Sir Alex Ferguson, who won 38 trophies and earned a win percentage of 59.67 over 1,500 games during his legendary time in charge from 1986 to 2013.
David Moyes won 52.94% of his 51 matches, Louis van Gaal achieved 52.43% from his 103 games in charge while Jose Mourinho's was 58.33% from 144 thanks largely to the 2017-2018 campaign in which he added the Europa League and League Cup to their Community Shield triumph.
Here's a complete breakdown of the Norwegian's management stats at the club he earned legendary status as a player...
Overall Manchester United record, including as caretaker
- Games: 66 (47 as permanent since March 28)
- Won: 33 (19 as permanent)
- Draws: 14 (12 as permanent)
- Lost: 19 (16 as permanent)
- Win Percentage: 50% (40.4% as permanent)
- Goals: 107 (67 as permanent)
- Conceded: 71 (54 as permanent)
2018/19 season, including as caretaker boss
- Games: 29 (10 as permanent)
- Won: 16 (2 as permanent)
- Draws: 4 (2 as permanent)
- Lost: 8 (7 as permanent)
- Win Percentage: 55.1% (20% as permanent)
- Goals: 47 (7 as permanent)
- Conceded: 35 (18 as permanent)
2019/20 season (all competitions)
- Games: 37
- Won: 17
- Draws: 10
- Lost: 10
- Win Percentage: 45.9%
- Goals: 60
- Conceded: 36
Premier League, including as caretaker boss
- Games: 45 (32 as permanent)
- Won: 21 (11 as permanent)
- Draws: 11 (9 as permanent)
- Lost: 13 (12 as permanent)
- Win Percentage: 46.6% (34.3% as permanent)
- Goals: 72 (43 as permanent)
- Conceded: 54 (43 as permanent)
FA Cup
- Games: 7 (3 as permanent)
- Won: 5 (2 as permanent)
- Draws: 1 (1 as permanent)
- Lost: 1 (0 as permanent)
- Win Percentage: 71.4% (66.6% as permanent)
- Goals: 15 (7 as permanent)
- Conceded: 3 (0 as permanent)
League Cup
- Games: 4
- Won: 2
- Draws: 1 (won on penalties)
- Lost: 1
- Win Percentage: 50%
- Goals: 7
- Conceded: 5
Champions League
- Games: 4 (2 as permanent)
- Won: 1 (0 as permanent)
- Draws: 0
- Lost: 3 (2 as permanent)
- Win Percentage: 25% (0% as permanent)
- Goals: 3 (0 as permanent)
- Conceded: 7 (4 as permanent)
Europa League
- Games: 6
- Won: 4
- Draw: 1
- Lost: 1
- Win Percentage: 66.6%
- Goals: 10
- Conceded: 2
How long does Solskjaer have left at Old Trafford?
This isn't the first time this season that Solskjaer has flirted with favourtism in the 'sack race' market, only to be 'beaten' to the line by six other managers - including a certain Mauricio Pochettino - along the way.
The 1999 treble hero is currently even-money to be the next manager to lose his job ahead of Eddie Howe (4/1) and Dean Smith (8/1) and some are beginning to ponder whether it's just a question of 'when' rather than 'if'.
He looked on the brink of the sack at the start of October when a 1-0 defeat at struggling Newcastle was their third loss in the opening eight games of the Premier League campaign but victories over Norwich and Brighton as well as a draw with Liverpool bought more time.
Disappointing draws with Sheffield United and Aston Villa put the pressure back on but back-to-back triumphs over Spurs and Manchester City silenced the doubters again.
It's the story of an inconsistent season but even after their latest setback against Burnley, Solskjaer insisted he has the club's backing to sign players in January.
He said: "When you start on something, you stick to that plan. For me, anyway. I'm not going to change six or eight or nine or 10 months after I got the job and start believing in a different way of doing things.
"I'm going to stick to what I've been trusted to do by the club and hopefully that'll be good enough, and they can see what we're doing is right. It's one of these jobs - we know how football is nowadays - but all my conversations with the club have been positive."
Next EPL manager to lose their job odds
Who next for Manchester United?
Mauricio Pochettino has been out of work since Tottenham somewhat harshly dispensed of his services back in November following a start to a domestic season that chairman Daniel Levy branded "extremely disappointing".
Nevertheless he departed Spurs with his glowing reputation pretty much in tact and while he was unable to win a trophy during his five seasons in charge, he won 54.4% of his 293 matches (159 wins, 62 draws, 72 defeats) and led them to the Champions League final last year, the League Cup final of 2015 as well as runners-up position in the 2016-17 Premier League.
Many pundits and fans believe he would be the ideal choice to bring the good times back to Old Trafford and is currently 1/2 favourite to become their next boss.
Massimiliano Allegri is next in the running at 9/2 while the likes of Brendan Rodgers (14/1), Laurent Blanc (14/1), Michael Carrick (16/1), Rafael Benitez (16/1), Ralph Rangnick (18/1), Chris Wilder (18/1) and Julian Nagelsmann (18/1) are all 'in the running'.
