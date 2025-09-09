Nottingham Forest next manager odds: Ange Postecoglou and Jose Mourinho early favourites

Former Tottenham managers Ange Postecoglou and Jose Mourinho are the early favourites to become the new Nottingham Forest boss after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked late on Monday.

His departure, despite leading Forest to seventh in the Premier League last season, followed a fall-out with owner Evangelis Marinakis, believed to be linked to the appointment of new football executive Edu Gaspar. Forest are currently 10th with four points from three games, and lost their most recent match 3-0 at home to West Ham. They face Arsenal at 12:30 on Saturday and Forest have not named an interim manager, leading to speculation that Postecoglou will be on the touchline at The Emirates.

Nottingham Forest next manager odds (via BetVictor)

Ange Postecoglou - 1/2

Jose Mourinho - 7/2

Brendan Rodgers - 11/2

Sean Dyche - 8/1

Oliver Glasner - 9/1

Pedro Martins - 10/1

20/1 bar Odds correct at 1000 BST (09/09/25)

Postecoglou was sacked by Spurs at the end of last term following a rollercoaster two-year spell in charge that ended with them beating Manchester United in the Europa League final to win a first trophy for 17 years and qualify for the Champions League. But it was not enough to save his job after presiding over a 17th-placed league finish, the club's lowest since 1977.

"The best thing I can do when I leave Fenerbahçe is to go to a club that doesn't play UEFA competitions" 💥



Jose Mourinho joked he's ready to go to a club in the bottom half of the Premier League in 2 years 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8gmBjQqYFW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 24, 2024

Mourinho is also out of work having only recently left Turkish side Fenerbahce after failing to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League. In his only full season in charge they finished second to Galatasaray in the Super Lig. While he is 7/2 with BetVictor to become the new Tottenham boss, Sky Bet have made Spurs 2/1 favourites to be the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager's next permanent club.