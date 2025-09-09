Nottingham Forest: Ange Postecoglou replaces Nuno as manager

The Portuguese manager, 51, led Forest to their highest finish in 30 years last season, with seventh place enough to qualify them for the Europa League.

Nuno was sacked late on Monday night, just three games into the Premier League season.

But having also presided over a 17th-placed league finish, the club's worst since 1977, he was shown the door in favour of Thomas Frank.

Postecoglou was sacked by Spurs following a season that saw him end the club's 17-year trophy drought by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final and qualify for the Champions League as a result.

He only signed a new three-year contract in June but left after a very public breakdown in his relationship with owner Evangelis Marinakis.

It marks a swift return to the Premier League for the 60-year-old Australian, whose two-year spell in north London also included guiding Tottenham to fifth in his first season.

Forest are the 10th club Postecoglou has managed in a career spanning more than 30 years, which has also included spells in charge of both Australia's age-group teams and their senior men's national team.

Most notably, he won the domestic double and domestic treble in two seasons at Celtic prior to joining Spurs.

"We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies," said owner Evangelos Marinakis in a statement.

"His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.

"After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies.

"Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey."

Forest are currently 10th with four points from three games and Postecoglou's first game in charge will be away to Arsenal at 12:30 on Saturday.