Norway 1-2 England: Jude Bellingham drags Three Lions into semi-finals

Thomas Tuchel's side came from behind, recovering after Andreas Schjelderup's 36th-minute cross-come-shot beat Jordan Pickford, to book a meeting with either Argentina or Switzerland.

First, just before half-time Bellingham finished brilliantly after weaving into the box following an inside pass from Anthony Gordon.

Then England looked to have turned things around in a matter of moments when Harry Kane dinked home, only for the offside flag to be raised.

After the break Norway were then on the wrong side of a decision themselves, with Torbjorn Heggem's header ruled out by VAR for a foul by Erling Haaland on Elliot Anderson in the build-up.

Norway continued to push, with Wolves full-back David Moller Wolfe hitting the crossbar.

England stabilised in the latter part of normal time and needed only three minutes of extra time to strike, with Morgan Rogers' speculative effort causing Orjan Nyland to spill the ball into the path of Bellingham, who made no mistake on the rebound.

The Three Lions managed the remainer of the match comfortably, with VAR again intervening when substitute Djed Spence won a penalty, overruling the referee's decision.

England will take on either Argentina or Switzerland on Wednesday at 20:00 BST and are now just one game from reaching a first World Cup final since 1966, and a first ever on foreign soil.