Tottenham have sacked Nuno Espirito Santo following the club's poor start to the season, with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte odds-on to replace him.
Coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have also been relieved of their duties.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici are understood to have met on Sunday to discuss Nuno’s fate after Saturday’s 3-0 home loss to Manchester United, the team’s fifth defeat in 10 Premier League games this season.
Managing director of football Fabio Paratici told the club's website: "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.
“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”
Odds correct at 1125 BST (01/11/21)
Nuno saw his odds in the sack race, or next Premier League manager to leave, market slashed after Spurs' 3-0 defeat by Manchester United on Saturday.
His side scored just nine goals in his 10 league games in charge.
Spurs did win their first three matches of the campaign, but all three were 1-0 victories which they lost the expected goals (xG) battle in.
They have since suffered five defeats in seven league games, culminating in an abject performance against United where they failed to muster a shot on target.
Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is already the heavy odds-on favourite for the job, only days after being the short-priced favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.
The 52-year-old Italian left Inter Milan in the summer despite delivering the Serie A title and a Europa League final during a two-year stint at the club.
Prior to that, Conte won the Premier League and FA Cup at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, and three Serie A titles as Juventus head coach.
