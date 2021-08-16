Coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have also been relieved of their duties.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici are understood to have met on Sunday to discuss Nuno’s fate after Saturday’s 3-0 home loss to Manchester United, the team’s fifth defeat in 10 Premier League games this season.

Managing director of football Fabio Paratici told the club's website: "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”