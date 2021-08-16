Emery, 49, was originally 40/1 for the role but has gradually shortened since Steve Bruce was sacked in late October.

The Spaniard led Villarreal to Europa League glory last season, beating Manchester United on penalties, to win the trophy for the fourth time in his career.

His three previous triumphs came during a successful period in charge of Sevilla.

Between his two stints in Spain, Emery has also coached PSG and Arsenal, spells generally considered as unsuccessful, although he did win both Ligue 1 and the French Cup with the former and guided the Gunners to the Europa League final.