Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Nuno Espirito Santo will leave Wolves at the end of the season
Nuno is already under pressure at Spurs

Sack race odds: Nuno Espirito Santo cut from 14/1 to 1/6 favourite

By Sporting Life
07:11 · MON November 01, 2021

Nuno Espirito Santo has seen his odds in the sack race, or next Premier League manager to leave, market slashed after Spurs' 3-0 defeat by Manchester United.

The Tottenham boss has been under increasing pressure amid a poor start to life in north London, with his side scoring just nine goals in his opening 10 league games.

Reports on Sunday stated the the club's hierarchy were discussing Santo's position following their most recent defeat - that led to him becoming heavy favourite in the market.

Spurs did win their first three matches of the campaign, but all three were 1-0 victories which they lost the expected goals (xG) battle in.

They have since suffered five defeats in seven Premier League fixtures, culminating in Saturday's abject performance against United where Nuno's team failed to muster a single shot on target.

Next Premier League manager to go (via Sky Bet)

  • Nuno Espirito Santo - 1/6
  • Dean Smith - 6/1
  • Daniel Farke - 8/1
  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 16/1
  • Claudio Ranieri - 25/1

Click here for more

Edinson Cavani and Manchester United celebrate
ALSO READ: United win to ease pressure on Ole

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS