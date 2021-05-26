Next Tottenham manager odds: Antonio Conte leaves Inter by mutual consent

Antonio Conte leaves Inter Milan by mutual consent with Simone Inzaghi set to replace him.

Conte has agreed a deal with the club's owners which will see him paid €7m (£6m) for the final year of his contract according to Sky Sports. The ex-Chelsea boss, who guided Inter to their first Serie A title in 11 seasons had been involved in a tense stand off with the club's owners after proposed cuts to the squad and wage bill. The Italian is now favourite at Sky Bet for the open Tottenham manager role.

Next permanent Tottenham manager odds (via Sky Bet) Antonio Conte - 7/4

Roberto Martinez - 7/2

Erik ten Hag - 7/2

Mauricio Pochettino - 7/1 Odds correct at 1855 BST 26/05/21

Inter chairman Steven Zhang reportedly asked Conte to sell players worth up to £70m this summer transfer window and reduce his only salary by 20%.

Inter will pay around €7m to Antonio Conte to part ways immediatly [salary was €13m until June 2022]. The agreement has been reached today. 🚨 #Conte



Conte will be available with immediate effect. Inter will look for a new manager: Simone Inzaghi and Allegri also in the list. pic.twitter.com/jNJbHyRJqs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

Lazio manager Inzaghi is the front runner to take the now vacant role at the San Siro. The ex-Italy forward as been at the helm at the Eagles since 2016 and guided the club to a sixth-place finish last time out. Meanwhile, former Juventus and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri is also being linked to the Inter job. The six-time Serie A winner has been without a management role since leaving Juve at the end of the 2018/19 season. READ: "Anti-football" - when did winning stop being enough?

