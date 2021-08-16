Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is odds-on to become Tottenham manager after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked following just four months in charge.

The Italian has reportedly already been offered an 18-month contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Only days ago he was the short-priced favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

The 52-year-old Italian left Inter Milan in the summer despite delivering the Serie A title and a Europa League final during two years at the club. Prior to that, Conte won the Premier League and FA Cup at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, and three Serie A titles as Juventus head coach.

Next Tottenham manager (odds via Sky Bet) Antonio Conte - 1/8

Diego Martinez - 10/1

Graham Potter - 10/1

Paulo Fonseca - 10/1

Ryan Mason - 16/1

Eddie Howe - 20/1 Odds correct at 1125 BST (01/11/21)

Nuno never got going Nuno saw his odds in the sack race, or next Premier League manager to leave, market slashed after Spurs' 3-0 defeat by Manchester United on Saturday. They failed to muster a single shot on target in an abject performance in north London. It was the team’s fifth defeat in 10 Premier League games this season, during which they have scored just nine times.

🏆📉 From title contenders under Pochettino to mid-table mediocrity.



📊 Here's how the rolling xG stats have significantly dipped for Tottenham over the past three years. Who is the right manager to revive their fortunes?#THFC pic.twitter.com/Zja88pSr2d — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) November 1, 2021

Nuno was promptly dismissed just 36 hours later. Spurs did win their first three matches of the campaign, but all three were 1-0 victories which they lost the expected goals (xG) battle in.