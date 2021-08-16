Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte is the favourite to replace Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham

Next Tottenham manager odds: Antonio Conte favourite after Nuno sacked

By Sporting Life
14:24 · MON November 01, 2021

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is odds-on to become Tottenham manager after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked following just four months in charge.

The Italian has reportedly already been offered an 18-month contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Only days ago he was the short-priced favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Antonio Conte's career managerial stats

The 52-year-old Italian left Inter Milan in the summer despite delivering the Serie A title and a Europa League final during two years at the club.

Prior to that, Conte won the Premier League and FA Cup at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, and three Serie A titles as Juventus head coach.

Next Tottenham manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Antonio Conte - 1/8
  • Diego Martinez - 10/1
  • Graham Potter - 10/1
  • Paulo Fonseca - 10/1
  • Ryan Mason - 16/1
  • Eddie Howe - 20/1

Odds correct at 1125 BST (01/11/21)

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

Nuno never got going

Nuno saw his odds in the sack race, or next Premier League manager to leave, market slashed after Spurs' 3-0 defeat by Manchester United on Saturday.

They failed to muster a single shot on target in an abject performance in north London.

It was the team’s fifth defeat in 10 Premier League games this season, during which they have scored just nine times.

Nuno was promptly dismissed just 36 hours later.

Spurs did win their first three matches of the campaign, but all three were 1-0 victories which they lost the expected goals (xG) battle in.

Unai Emery
ALSO READ: Unai Emery is favourite for the Newcastle job

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS