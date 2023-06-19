Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Royal Ascot
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Paul Ince

Next Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: Paul Ince in the mix for job

By Sporting Life
14:45 · SUN June 25, 2023

According to the odds, Paul Ince is in the mix to become the next Sheffield Wednesday boss following the shock exit of Darren Moore.

Moore, 49, parted company with the Owls on Monday despite securing promotion via a dramatic extra time win over Barnsley in the Sky Bet League One play-off final.

Ince - who was priced as big as 100/1 on Wednesday - is on the lookout for his next managerial job after departing Reading in April. The club would go onto be relegated from the Sky Bet Championship.

He won 18 of his 58 games at the helm, but they secured victory just once across the final ten under his guidance. The Royals' appointment of Ince in February 2022 ended his eight-year absence from the touchline.

Next permanent Sheffield Wednesday manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Giuseppe Iachini - 5/4
  • Paul Ince - 6/4
  • Steven Gerrard - 8/1
  • Bruno Lage - 9/1
  • Nathan Jones - 10/1
  • Dean Smith - 20/1
  • Vítor Campelos - 20/1
  • Torsten Lieberknecht - 20/1

Odds correct at 1445 BST (25/06/23)

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Ince replaces Steven Gerrard at the top of the market, who has been out of work following his departure from Aston Villa in October.

He left the club one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Gerrard has previously been linked with the position at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, with video emerging of him reportedly in for talks, but he has since distanced himself from the switch.

Leicester were also believed to be interested but they have since appointed Enzo Maresca, while Patrick Vieira has been backed to take up the vacant role at Leeds.

Steven Gerrard is set to become the manager of Al-Ettifaq
Steven Gerrard had been backed for the Sheffield Wednesday job

Carlos Carvalhal was the favourite at market opening, having led Wednesday between 2015 and 2017, twice reaching the Championship play-offs.

He was most recently head coach of Spanish side Celta Vigo, guiding them to La Liga safety within a final-day victory over Barcelona in June before leaving the following week.

Since departing South Yorkshire he has also taken charge of Swansea, who he failed to save from Premier League relegation, Rio Ave and Braga in his native Portugal and Abu Dhabi-based Al Wahda.

Former Wolves boss Bruno Lage, Carvalhal's assistant during his time at Hillsborough, has drifted to a 9/1 outsider.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS