Edwards has been out of work since a short-lived spell as Hornets boss was ended by Slaven Bilic replacing him in late September.

The 39-year-old only arrived at Vicarage Road in the summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League and shortly after he had led Forest Green to the League Two title in his first season as an EFL manager.

Dyche was sacked in April after 10 years as Burnley boss with eight games of the 2021/22 season left to play. The Clarets failed to stave off relegation under the caretaker stewardship of Mike Jackson.

Whoever takes charge of Middlesbrough will inherit a team third from bottom in the Championship having won just once in 11 matches this season.