Watford have appointed Slaven Bilic as their new head coach after sacking Rob Edwards with the club 10th in the Sky Bet Championship table.
Edwards, 39, was only appointed in the summer after Roy Hodgson left his role as Hornets boss following the club's relegation from the Premier League.
He led Forest Green to the League Two title last season in his first campaign as an EFL manager.
His only previous senior managerial experience came as Wolves interim boss in 2016 and during a brief stint with non-league Telford in 2017-18.
Bilic has been out of work since leaving Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan earlier this year.
The 54-year-old has previously taken charge of West Brom, West Ham and the Croatia national team.
He becomes the 17th different permanent manager at Vicarage Road since the Pozzo family became owners in the summer of 2012.