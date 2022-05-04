Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Watford boss Roy Hodgson
Roy Hodgson has confirmed that he will leave Watford at the end of the season

Roy Hodgson to leave Watford at the end of the season

By Tom Carnduff
15:22 · WED May 04, 2022

Watford boss Roy Hodgson has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the Premier League season.

The Hornets are all-but-relegated back to the Sky Bet Championship as they require maximum points from their remaining four games while hoping Burnley or Leeds fail to gain any.

The 74-year-old was appointed Watford boss in January with the aim of survival but managed two wins in 14 games at the helm.

Hodgson confirmed the news after receiving a CBE for services to football at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Next Watford manager odds

Odds will appear here when available...

"Obviously, it's a short-term [deal]," Hodgson told Sky Sports News.

"Certainly, I made it clear it would need to be a short-term one between now and the end of the season. I took that job on and came out of retirement to do that particular job.

"Now that job has unfortunately ended. I've enjoyed my time doing the job.

"I don't think I shall be putting my name forward anymore for further sorties in the world of Premier League football.

"It's a very demanding world and I think I've earned the right to step back and enjoy some free time and spend some time with my wife and son."

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Hodgson began his coaching career with Swedish side Halmstads BK in 1976 and would go onto manage a further 20 club and national sides.

He was appointed the England manager in 2012, departing after his contract expired following the conclusion of Euro 2016.

Across his long managerial career, Hodgson won league titles in Denmark and Sweden, while guiding both Inter Milan and Fulham to the final of the UEFA Cup/Europa League.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS