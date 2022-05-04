Watford boss Roy Hodgson has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the Premier League season.
The Hornets are all-but-relegated back to the Sky Bet Championship as they require maximum points from their remaining four games while hoping Burnley or Leeds fail to gain any.
The 74-year-old was appointed Watford boss in January with the aim of survival but managed two wins in 14 games at the helm.
Hodgson confirmed the news after receiving a CBE for services to football at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.
Odds will appear here when available...
"Obviously, it's a short-term [deal]," Hodgson told Sky Sports News.
"Certainly, I made it clear it would need to be a short-term one between now and the end of the season. I took that job on and came out of retirement to do that particular job.
"Now that job has unfortunately ended. I've enjoyed my time doing the job.
"I don't think I shall be putting my name forward anymore for further sorties in the world of Premier League football.
"It's a very demanding world and I think I've earned the right to step back and enjoy some free time and spend some time with my wife and son."
Hodgson began his coaching career with Swedish side Halmstads BK in 1976 and would go onto manage a further 20 club and national sides.
He was appointed the England manager in 2012, departing after his contract expired following the conclusion of Euro 2016.
Across his long managerial career, Hodgson won league titles in Denmark and Sweden, while guiding both Inter Milan and Fulham to the final of the UEFA Cup/Europa League.