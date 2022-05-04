Watford boss Roy Hodgson has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the Premier League season.

The Hornets are all-but-relegated back to the Sky Bet Championship as they require maximum points from their remaining four games while hoping Burnley or Leeds fail to gain any. The 74-year-old was appointed Watford boss in January with the aim of survival but managed two wins in 14 games at the helm. Hodgson confirmed the news after receiving a CBE for services to football at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

"Obviously, it's a short-term [deal]," Hodgson told Sky Sports News. "Certainly, I made it clear it would need to be a short-term one between now and the end of the season. I took that job on and came out of retirement to do that particular job. "Now that job has unfortunately ended. I've enjoyed my time doing the job. "I don't think I shall be putting my name forward anymore for further sorties in the world of Premier League football. "It's a very demanding world and I think I've earned the right to step back and enjoy some free time and spend some time with my wife and son."

