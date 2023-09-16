Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Zinedine Zidane

Next Manchester United manager odds: Zinedine Zidane favourite to replace Erik ten Hag

By Tom Carnduff
22:26 · TUE October 03, 2023

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to become the next boss of Manchester United.

Defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday inflicted United's sixth defeat across their last nine games in all competitions.

It left them bottom of Group A in the Champions League after losses in both outings, while a home loss to Crystal Palace put them 10th in the Premier League table.

Off the pitch, much of the talk continues to be dominated by the now-public falling out between ten Hag and Jadon Sancho, with the winger not considered for selection and expected to move on in January.

Next permanent Manchester United manager (odds via Betfair)

  • Zinedine Zidane - 4/1
  • Julian Nagelsmann - 5/1
  • Roberto De Zerbi - 15/2
  • Graham Potter - 10/1
  • Michael Carrick - 12/1
  • Antonio Conte - 16/1

Odds correct at 2215 BST (03/10/23)

Zidane has been out of work since his departure from Real in 2021. Across two spells with the Spanish giants, he led them to two LaLiga successes alongside three Champions League titles.

The Frenchman has taken top spot in the market ahead of Julian Nagelsmann, although he has recently accepted the position as Germany's national team manager.

However, the 36-year-old is only on an initial contract until the end of Euro 2024, with the tournament set to be hosted on home soil.

Roberto De Zerbi - who has overseen a 3-1 victory for Brighton at Old Trafford this season - sits as third-favourite ahead of Graham Potter, who is still on the lookout for a new job following his sacking from Chelsea earlier this year.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS