Next Manchester United manager odds: Zinedine Zidane favourite to replace Erik ten Hag

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to become the next boss of Manchester United.
Defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday inflicted United's sixth defeat across their last nine games in all competitions.
It left them bottom of Group A in the Champions League after losses in both outings, while a home loss to Crystal Palace put them 10th in the Premier League table.
Off the pitch, much of the talk continues to be dominated by the now-public falling out between ten Hag and Jadon Sancho, with the winger not considered for selection and expected to move on in January.
Odds correct at 2215 BST (03/10/23)
Zidane has been out of work since his departure from Real in 2021. Across two spells with the Spanish giants, he led them to two LaLiga successes alongside three Champions League titles.
The Frenchman has taken top spot in the market ahead of Julian Nagelsmann, although he has recently accepted the position as Germany's national team manager.
However, the 36-year-old is only on an initial contract until the end of Euro 2024, with the tournament set to be hosted on home soil.
Roberto De Zerbi - who has overseen a 3-1 victory for Brighton at Old Trafford this season - sits as third-favourite ahead of Graham Potter, who is still on the lookout for a new job following his sacking from Chelsea earlier this year.
