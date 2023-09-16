Next Manchester United manager odds: Zinedine Zidane favourite for the job

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to become the next boss of Manchester United.

It comes as pressure continues to mount on Erik ten Hag following a poor start to the Premier League season for his side. They suffered a 3-1 home defeat to a rotated Brighton outfit on Saturday - a result that delivered their third loss across the last four outings and left them 12th in the table. With pre-match chatter dominated largely by the now-public falling out between ten Hag and Jadon Sancho, Brighton heaped further misery on United, with Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro scoring before Hannibal Mejbri’s late consolation effort.

Next permanent Manchester United manager (odds via Betfair) Zinedine Zidane - 4/1

Julian Nagelsmann - 11/2

Roberto De Zerbi - 15/2

Michael Carrick - 9/1

Graham Potter - 10/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 14/1 Odds correct at 1730 BST (16/09/23)

Zidane has been out of work since his departure from Real in 2021. Across two spells with the Spanish giants, he led them to two LaLiga titles alongside three Champions Leagues. The Frenchman has taken top spot in the market ahead of Julian Nagelsmann, although reports in Germany suggest that he could be made manager of the national team ahead of a home Euro 2024 tournament. Roberto De Zerbi - who oversaw the Seagulls' 3-1 success at Old Trafford on Saturday - sits as third-favourite ahead of Michael Carrick, who is 9/1. Carrick spent 12 years at United and earned plaudits for his impact after taking over at Middlesbrough last season. However, a poor start to the new Sky Bet Championship campaign makes any move now appear incredibly unlikely.