Next Manchester United manager odds: Oliver Glasner now favourite to replace sacked Ruben Amorim

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner now finds himself as the favourite to replace sacked Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

Amorim departs with the club sat sixth in the Premier League table, three points adrift of the top four and 17 behind leaders Arsenal, after 14 months at the helm. In a statement on their club website, United said: "The club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. "The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."

Next permanent Manchester United manager (odds via BetVictor) Oliver Glasner - 9/4

Enzo Maresca - 11/4

Darren Fletcher - 4/1

Kieran McKenna - 8/1

Gareth Southgate - 8/1

Xavi Hernandez - 8/1

Michael Carrick - 8/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjær - 20/1 Odds correct at 16:50 GMT (05/01/26)

The Athletic reported on Monday morning that Amorim met with chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox where he was told the news. It's believed there was a breakdown in the relationship between head coach and leadership group behind the scenes. His final game in charge was the 1-1 draw with rivals Leeds on Sunday. Amorim won 24 of his 63 games at the helm (a win ratio of 38.1%) but did guide United to the final of the Europa League where they were beaten by Spurs. Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher will take interim charge which starts with Wednesday's trip to relegation-threatened Burnley. Glasner replaces Maresca at top of market Crystal Palace boss Glasner has returned to being the favourite in the market to become the next permanent manager at Old Trafford. His time in south London has been hugely successful with glory in the FA Cup last season - that ended Palace's long wait for major silverware. But focus has been on his own future recently. Glasner is in the final six months of his contract and, according to reports, has shown little indication in signing a new deal.

Oliver Glasner won the FA Cup with Crystal Palace

When recently asked about his situation, Glasner stated: "Believe me, I'm never thinking about my future right at the moment. It's not important right now." Enzo Maresca was previously backed but has since drifted out to 11/4 second-favourite to replace Amorim following his departure from Chelsea last week. Maresca guided the Blues to success in both the Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup but the former Manchester City coach is believed to have left following a disagreement with the club's hierarchy. His decision to walk saw him turn away from a payout on the remainder of his contract meaning he'd likely be open to work straight away.

Enzo Maresca departed Chelsea last week

Fletcher was 8/13 in the immediate aftermath of the news, although he has drifted out in the betting. That may well be down to the potential for a lengthy interim spell in charge as opposed to getting the job on a long-term basis. Ralf Rangnick oversaw 29 games as a caretaker manager between December 2021 and May 2022 before Erik ten Hag took up the position the following summer. Former player Michael Carrick has drifted to 10/1 with ex-coach Kieran McKenna, currently in charge of Ipswich, the same price.