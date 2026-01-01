Next Chelsea manager odds: Liam Rosenior is favourite to replace Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca has left Chelsea after just 18 months in charge, with Liam Rosenior the heavy 4/9 favourite to replace him.
News broke early on New Years' Day that the Chelsea hierarchy were to decide on Maresca's future, and they have been decisive in their action, with him exiting just after lunchtime, only three days before a trip to Manchester City.
Chelsea's statement read: "Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company.
"During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the club's recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club."
A 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth on Tuesday was Maresca's final game in a tenure lasting 18 months, with him delivering Champions League football via a fourth placed finish and a trophy in the form of the lucrative Club World Cup in the summer.
Liam Rosenior has been heavily backed into the 4/9 favourite to succeed Maresca, which would be a move between two BlueCo clubs.
Rosenior is currently in charge of Strasbourg, one of Chelsea's sister clubs, and has them seventh in Ligue 1 and going well in the Conference League, finishing top of the league phase.
Next permanent Chelsea manager odds (via Sky Bet)
- 4/9 - Liam Rosenior
- 9/1 - Oliver Glasner, Roberto De Zerbi
- 12/1 - Cesc Fabregas
- 14/1 - Andoni Iraola, Filipe Luis
- 16/1 - Unai Emery, Xavi
- 20/1 bar
Odds correct at 13:30 (01/01/26)
Current Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who has been vocal about his concerns at a lack of support at Palace, and former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi - who is now in charge of French side Marseille - are both next in the betting at 9/1.
Former Chelsea and Arsenal playmaker Cesc Fabregas is at 12/1, with the Spaniard currently managing Italian side Como.
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is at 14/1 alongside another former Chelsea player Filipe Luis. Luis has attracted a lot of attention for his excellent work in charge of Brazilian side Flamengo, who beat Chelsea in the Club World Cup group stage.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.