Next Chelsea manager odds: Liam Rosenior is favourite to replace Enzo Maresca

News broke early on New Years' Day that the Chelsea hierarchy were to decide on Maresca's future, and they have been decisive in their action, with him exiting just after lunchtime, only three days before a trip to Manchester City.

Chelsea's statement read: "Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company.

"During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the club's recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club."

A 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth on Tuesday was Maresca's final game in a tenure lasting 18 months, with him delivering Champions League football via a fourth placed finish and a trophy in the form of the lucrative Club World Cup in the summer.

Liam Rosenior has been heavily backed into the 4/9 favourite to succeed Maresca, which would be a move between two BlueCo clubs.

Rosenior is currently in charge of Strasbourg, one of Chelsea's sister clubs, and has them seventh in Ligue 1 and going well in the Conference League, finishing top of the league phase.