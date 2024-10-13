Next England manager odds: Thomas Tuchel 1/2 after speculation

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is now the 1/2 favourite to be the next England manager.
It follows speculation that the German, 51, has entered preliminary talks with the Football Association over succeeding Gareth Southgate.
Lee Carsley, who oversaw a 3-1 win in Finland on Sunday to make it three wins and a draw in four Nations League matches as interim boss, had widely been expected to take the job full-time, so much so that almost all firms have closed the book on who will be the next permanent England manager.
But after England's poor performance in defeat by Greece on Thursday, reports emerged over the weekend that Tuchel had spoken to the FA, leading bet365 to cut his price to 1/2, with Carsley drifting out to 4/1 second favourite.
Tuchel left Bayern in the summer after 18 months in charge of the German club, during which time he won the Bundesliga in 2022/23.
He previously led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021, followed by the UEFA Super Cup and World Club Cup, and has also won trophies while manager of PSG and Dortmund.
