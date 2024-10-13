Next England manager odds: Thomas Tuchel 1/2 after speculation

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is now the 1/2 favourite to be the next England manager.

It follows speculation that the German, 51, has entered preliminary talks with the Football Association over succeeding Gareth Southgate. Lee Carsley, who oversaw a 3-1 win in Finland on Sunday to make it three wins and a draw in four Nations League matches as interim boss, had widely been expected to take the job full-time, so much so that almost all firms have closed the book on who will be the next permanent England manager.

Is Lee Carsley really just the interim boss?