Next England manager odds: Pep Guardiola says ‘anything can happen’ amid links

Pep Guardiola has suggested “anything can happen” with his future as Roy Keane urged the Football Association to pursue the Manchester City manager.

Guardiola, who has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League since taking over at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign. The 53-year-old recently stressed his love for the club is “deep” and has not ruled out signing an extension, but has yet to make any definitive decisions amid links to succeeding Gareth Southgate as permanent England manager.

Next permanent England manager (odds via Betfair) Thomas Tuchel - 8/15

Lee Carsley - 4/1

Pep Guardiola - 6/1

Graham Potter - 15/2

Eddie Howe - 9/1

25/1 bar Odds correct at 12:00 (14/10/24)