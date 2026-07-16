Next England manager odds: Could Thomas Tuchel be replaced by Lee Carsley after disappointing World Cup exit to Argentina?

Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino and Sir Gareth Southgate are among the list of names at the top of the betting for next England manager should Thomas Tuchel and the Football Association part ways after yet another heartbreaking World Cup exit.

Two late goals from holders Argentina saw them deservedly win a tense semi-final 2-1 in Atlanta. But it is the nature of the defeat that has cast doubt on the future of Tuchel, with his defensive second-half changes coming under fire as England resorted to what was essentially a back six. The German's decisions were counter to what he has preached publicly during his reign, claiming the Three Lions must be positive and front-footed to rid themselves of fear of failure - especially when the pressure is at its highest.

Next permanent England manager odds (via Sky Bet) Eddie Howe - 5/2

Pep Guardiola - 10/3

Mauricio Pochettino - 7/1

Lee Carsley - 15/2

Gareth Southgate - 10/1

Graham Potter - 11/1

Frank Lampard - 12/1

Carlo Ancelotti - 16/1

Kieran McKenna - 16/1 Odds correct 10:00 BST (16/07/26)

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel was appointed on an initial 18-month contract, with it originally the plan for him to be a gun-for-hire style coach who would lead England in just one tournament. But in February he extended his deal until after Euro 2028, which is hosted in the UK and Ireland. FA chief executive Mark Bullingham confirmed pre-tournament that there was a break clause in that deal, and despite briefing the media that they are committed to the next two years under Tuchel, it will be interesting to see how both parties feel over the next few weeks. Appointing Tuchel seemed to make sense when Gareth Southgate left. A proven winner to help get this group over the line. All that was needed was that one final step. Small tweaks to a machine already working. Between Southgate's departure and his arrival Lee Carsley was in charge. For all Tuchel's talk of "a Premier League style of play" his spell has so far lacked any consistency, both in team selection and style. At times he has appeared frustrated with his players, publicly criticising them throughout the past 18 months, not just during this World Cup. And if we're brutally honest, they have been poor for the majority of this tournament, relying on moments from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane rather than any coherent strategy.