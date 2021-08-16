Aston Villa have confirmed the appointment of Steven Gerrard as their new head coach.

The former Liverpool midfielder, 41, left his role as Rangers manager to replace Dean Smith, who was sacked last weekend after five successive defeats, with the club 16th in the Premier League table. Gerrard guided Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, finishing the campaign undefeated in the league. “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach,” he told the club’s website.

“In my conversations with the board it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. “Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.”

What did Gerrard achieve at Rangers? Gerrard was appointed by Rangers at the tail end of 2017/18, and by 20/21 they had enjoyed a season to remember. The Light Blues won the Scottish Premiership by 25 points, finishing the league campaign unbeaten. They scored 92 goals, conceding just 13 - an astonishing goal-difference of +79. In ending their own decade-long wait for a title, nine years after being consigned to Scotland’s fourth tier following financial collapse, Rangers also denied bitter rivals Celtic a record-breaking 10th consecutive top-flight crown.

Even prior to Brendan Rodgers' departure from Celtic to Leicester, Gerrard had begun to have a significant impact - and show signs of breaking the Bhoys' stranglehold. He inflicted the first Old Firm defeat of Rodgers' Celtic reign, needing only two attempts after his former Liverpool manager had gone 11 derby games unbeaten against a collection of opposing managers. During the truncated season of 2019/20, Gerrard's side also became the first Rangers' team to make the knockout stage of a continental competition since 2011, reaching the Europa League last 16, an achievement they matched the following season. Gerrard leaves the club top of the Premiership, four points clear of Celtic, and level on points with Sparta Prague in second place in their Europa League group.