Dean Smith has been sacked as the manager of Aston Villa, the Premier League club have announced. Steven Gerrard is favourite to replace him.
Smith, who guided the club back to the top flight, has paid the price for the team’s disappointing form this season with Villa having lost their last five games.
Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton proved the last act for Smith, that result leaving Villa with just 10 points from their opening 11 games.
Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said in a statement on the club’s website: “This year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for.
“For this reason we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact.”
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been put in as the favourite to replace Smith with Sky Bet soon after the news broke.
John Terry, who left the club this summer after being an assistant to Smith, is available at 3/1 — second-favourite for the role.
Odds correct at 1430 GMT on 07/11/2021
Paulo Fonseca, who has been linked with multiple Premier League openings in the past few months is next in the market, alongside Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand.
Frank Lampard is the only other candidate priced up in single digits, but is heavily fancied to take the Norwich job.