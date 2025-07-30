Fresh from a historic season in 2024-25, when Newcastle United finally ended their lengthy trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League, optimism had never been higher on Tyneside.

Under Eddie Howe, the Magpies had transformed from near-misses to cup winners, punctuating their breakthrough with qualification for Europe’s elite competition. In that light, Newcastle’s bold decision to splurge £55 million on Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga was hailed as a statement of intent. Howe’s squad looked ready to build on their momentum with genuine ambition. Yet in the space of a few weeks, that initial optimism has sharply curdled into concern. Despite the marquee signing of Elanga, Newcastle have since seen their summer unravel in spectacular fashion. They have missed out on virtually all of their top targets: goalkeeper James Trafford ultimately rejoined Manchester City; Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha both signed for Manchester United; Joao Pedro opted to join Chelsea; and Hugo Ekitike – once heavily linked to the Magpies – departed for Liverpool. Newcastle’s only subsequent acquisition beyond Elanga is a loan deal for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from relegated Southampton – a move widely viewed as underwhelming given the lofty expectations at the start of the window.

Those developments leave Newcastle on the brink of an entirely new crisis. Their star striker and talisman Alexander Isak is reportedly pushing for a move to Liverpool. Reports suggest Isak has declined to renew terms at St. James’ Park and is pressing for the transfer, with Liverpool prepared to smash the British transfer record for his signature. Should Isak depart, Newcastle would lose their focal point up front – an additional blow after already missing out on several high-profile targets. To rescue what threatened to be a disastrous summer, Newcastle must now recalibrate quickly. Two leading striker targets remain on their radar: RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa. Brentford reportedly face pressure from Wissa to sanction a move, but given the forward’s age (he’ll turn 29 in early September) and Brentford’s substantial £50 million asking price, such a move is no sure-fire homerun. By contrast, landing Sesko – valued at around €80 million – would represent a serious coup. The 22‑year‑old Slovenian striker is one of Europe’s most highly rated young talents. With Manchester United also in the mix, Newcastle are in a straight shoot‑out for his signature. If Newcastle succeed, Sesko would arrive with a rawness that recalls Isak when the Swede joined from Real Sociedad, but with an equally eye-catching reputation and potential.

For a club seeking a morale boost and a clear replacement for Isak, this would be the ideal outcome – a marquee new arrival for which Newcastle would at last be able to claim a victory in a transfer battle with a rival club. Assuming an Isak sale materialises, Newcastle would need to reinvest wisely. One sensible deployment of transfer funds would be to reinforce their defence by targeting Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, who is believed to command a fee of around £50 million. Scalvini has established himself as one of Serie A’s best defensive prospects, combining physical presence with technical composure. He would provide real solidity at the heart of Newcastle’s backline. Such an addition would complement their front-line ambitions by ensuring the defence remains robust amid Champions League demands. If Newcastle manage to complete both signings – Sesko up front and Scalvini in defence – they would transform a window that looked doomed into one that potentially leaves them stronger than before. A strikeforce led by the powerful 6ft 5ins Sesko, backed by young contributions throughout midfield and secured by a reconstructed backline, could position Newcastle to compete across all fronts. Even if the window edges toward its close, those two decisive moves would salvage positivity and preserve momentum. Still, the club must navigate carefully. Wissa, though keen to leave Brentford, represents too great a risk if priced at £50 million. Should that deal fail to materialise, Newcastle must remain patient rather than stretch limited resources on a short-term gamble. Their more promising option lies in keeping their pursuit of Sesko alive and pursuing Scalvini once the Isak windfall becomes available.