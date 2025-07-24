Alexander Isak next club odds: Liverpool odds-on to sign Swedish striker

Alexander Isak has opened the possibility of a move this summer, and Liverpool are the odds-on favourites to sign him.
After initial interest was brushed off by the Magpies, the odds suggest we could see another approach from Liverpool for Isak, despite the Reds having only just closed a deal worth £79m for striker Hugo Ekitike from Frankfurt.
Europe's top clubs have been put on alert after Isak reportedly told Newcastle he wanted to explore his options this window, with that news coming just hours after the Swede had been left out of the squad for their pre-season tour.
Alexander Isak to sign for before 2nd Sep 2025 (odds via Sky Bet)
- 8/13 - Liverpool
- 13/10 - Not to sign or agree contract with any other club
- 7/2 - Any Saudi Pro League club
- 9/1 - Arsenal, Chelsea
- 18/1 - Real Madrid, Manchester United
Odds correct at 1700 BST (24/07/25)
Should front runners Liverpool sign him it is likely any deal would challenge or even eclipse the club record £116.5m fee they paid Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month to sign Florian Wirtz, with Newcastle's asking price believed to be £130m.
Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Isak, but look set to sign his international team-mate Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting.
While big spending Chelsea recently brought in Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, so are unlikely to strengthen their attack further.
