Alexander Isak next club odds: Liverpool odds-on to sign Swedish striker

Alexander Isak has opened the possibility of a move this summer, and Liverpool are the odds-on favourites to sign him.

After initial interest was brushed off by the Magpies, the odds suggest we could see another approach from Liverpool for Isak, despite the Reds having only just closed a deal worth £79m for striker Hugo Ekitike from Frankfurt. Europe's top clubs have been put on alert after Isak reportedly told Newcastle he wanted to explore his options this window, with that news coming just hours after the Swede had been left out of the squad for their pre-season tour.

Alexander Isak to sign for before 2nd Sep 2025 (odds via Sky Bet) 8/13 - Liverpool

13/10 - Not to sign or agree contract with any other club

7/2 - Any Saudi Pro League club

9/1 - Arsenal, Chelsea

18/1 - Real Madrid, Manchester United Odds correct at 1700 BST (24/07/25)