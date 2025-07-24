Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Tips Tables News Transfer Centre Fantasy Football Vidiprinter Latest Odds
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Tips Tables News Transfer Centre Fantasy Football Vidiprinter Latest Odds
Alexander Isak celebrates a goal for Newcastle

Alexander Isak next club odds: Liverpool odds-on to sign Swedish striker

By Jake Osgathorpe
Football
Thu July 24, 2025 · 1h ago

Alexander Isak has opened the possibility of a move this summer, and Liverpool are the odds-on favourites to sign him.

After initial interest was brushed off by the Magpies, the odds suggest we could see another approach from Liverpool for Isak, despite the Reds having only just closed a deal worth £79m for striker Hugo Ekitike from Frankfurt.

Europe's top clubs have been put on alert after Isak reportedly told Newcastle he wanted to explore his options this window, with that news coming just hours after the Swede had been left out of the squad for their pre-season tour.

Alexander Isak to sign for before 2nd Sep 2025 (odds via Sky Bet)

  • 8/13 - Liverpool
  • 13/10 - Not to sign or agree contract with any other club
  • 7/2 - Any Saudi Pro League club
  • 9/1 - Arsenal, Chelsea
  • 18/1 - Real Madrid, Manchester United

Odds correct at 1700 BST (24/07/25)

Should front runners Liverpool sign him it is likely any deal would challenge or even eclipse the club record £116.5m fee they paid Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month to sign Florian Wirtz, with Newcastle's asking price believed to be £130m.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Isak, but look set to sign his international team-mate Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting.

While big spending Chelsea recently brought in Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, so are unlikely to strengthen their attack further.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS