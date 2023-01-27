Nathan Ake proved the unlikely match-winner as Manchester City edged out title rivals Arsenal 1-0 in a tense FA Cup fourth-round tie on Friday.

The Netherlands defender steered home a low shot in the 64th minute at the Etihad Stadium as City landed the first blow in their trilogy of clashes with the Gunners over the coming months. Arsenal, the Premier League leaders, had enjoyed the better of the first half, with Takehiro Tomiyasu and Leandro Trossard both forcing good saves from Stefan Ortega. Yet, while much had been made of the growing touchline rivalry between City manager Pep Guardiola and his former assistant Mikel Arteta, for a seventh time in eight meetings it was ultimately the old master who prevailed. READ MORE: Is the student becoming the master?

Guardiola, perhaps aware that a victory could also have a psychological impact heading into next month’s league encounter between the sides, went with a strong side and made just two changes to Arteta’s six. The Gunners, however, retained all their usual energy and, in a frantic start, seemed determined not to allow City to establish their customary early rhythm. As a result the hosts played more direct than normal and the results were mixed. There were some promising attacks, but Erling Haaland seemed uncomfortable with the altered plan and, despite plenty of touches, the Norwegian’s impact was minimal. The Gunners initially looked the brighter team and Tomiyasu stung the palms of City’s number two goalkeeper Ortega with a ferocious shot in the fifth minute. Trossard, making his first start for his new club, also forced a good save from the German after breaking into the area on the left.

