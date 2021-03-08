Ilaix Moriba: Could Barcelona wonderkid be Lionel Messi's successor?

In a season where the very future of Barcelona as a global force has been called into question, there’s been little to celebrate.

The reality of the situation began to hit home after the 8-2 battering in the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich last summer. From there, the team’s lack of competitiveness on the pitch was met head on by their catastrophic predicament. What has happened to Barcelona? Years of dreadful transfer business, overinflated wages and the coronavirus crisis have contributed to a total debt that now tops €1bn. Read more at footballtransfers.com Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic were allowed to leave for virtually nothing, while Lionel Messi’s ongoing contract saga continues to restrict the club; too good to let him leave, too expensive to keep him. The fact that Eric Garcia couldn’t be added in January for a knockdown fee of €6m - defensive cover that is desperately needed - gives an indication that Barca being a potential transfer destination for Europe’s top players is over for the time being. But in times of crisis sometimes a reset is what is necessary and players who may not have got a chance are allowed to prosper. Defenders Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza have stepped in and performed with distinction, while young playmaker Pedri is the type of footballer that comes along once or twice in a generation - he’s that good. And the latest young graduate is Ilaix Moriba. Ilaix Moriba's Football Critic player profile How good is Ilaix Moriba?

The 18-year-old has been slowly introduced into the first-team set-up this year as Ronald Koeman utilises the resources of La Masia, and he's instantly looked at home. He made his debut in the Copa del Rey against Cornella in January before making his first league start against Alaves. In that match he played a straightforward pass across the pitch that was intercepted by Luis Rioja, who ran through to score. It was a big error. But the strength he has shown in his actions since suggests a personality that is able to overcome setbacks. Against Osasuna on Sunday, he came off the bench. Messi shifted the ball to him on the edge of the area, Moriba moved back onto his left foot and smashed his shot into the top corner. Messi was first to greet him and celebrate, and Moriba’s face represents a moment of satisfaction for anyone who enjoys football.

I will remember this goal for the rest of my life! Great win! Let’s keep going! @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/dj865VvruP — Ilaix Moriba (@IlaixMK) March 6, 2021