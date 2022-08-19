It's a huge game on Monday night as Manchester United face Liverpool. Tom Carnduff has found value in the stats market.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Trent Alexander-Arnold to have 2+ total shots at 13/8 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A huge game reserved for Monday Night Football. Manchester United welcome Liverpool with both sides enduring frustrating starts to the season. The pressure is firmly on the hosts though with two defeats - both of which brought poor performances. They were hammered by Brentford last time out and that left them bottom of the Premier League table. Liverpool - while held to two draws - currently have the highest xG tally in the league (4.8) but have only managed to score three. Even with injury issues, they can take a lot of confidence from their opening attacking performances.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Manchester United 9/2 | Draw 16/5 | Liverpool 4/7

Liverpool are - as we'd expect - a very short price for victory in this game. Confidence is at a low for United despite the fact we're so early into the Erik ten Hag reign. While Jürgen Klopp's men have suffered those draws, those underlying numbers highlight how they were unfortunate in both. They only scored once from 2.36 xG against Palace - and Darwin Nunez was sent off in that game. There are issues with availability, and Klopp has problems with the make-up of his forward line, but they should continue to post strong attacking numbers and can cash in on those chances created. They're also boosted by the return of Roberto Firmino at centre forward - a problem area currently with Nunez and Diogo Jota missing.

The value comes looking elsewhere though and, at a best price of 13/8, we're backing TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD TO HAVE 2+ TOTAL SHOTS. CLICK HERE to back Trent Alexander-Arnold 2+ total shots with Sky Bet This is a bet I love to check on virtually every Liverpool game because more often than not it represents great value. In the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, the full-back posted a big tally of four shots. It means that in two of his three competitive outings this season - two Premier League games and the Community Shield - this bet would have won in two of those.

A total of 3 shots for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the first-half. https://t.co/FJrZUJ4OB7 pic.twitter.com/zXuHC4T3uP — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) August 15, 2022

Alexander-Arnold is a player trusted on set-piece duties, that includes those well within shooting range, but his shots so far have come from open play as he often finds himself in good positions just outside the area. This bet covers shots - they don't have to be on target. None of the four on Monday were on target, but the bet still won comfortably with two coming in the space of seconds.

The Asian Handicap currently has Liverpool at -1, showing that the money is backing a fairly comfortable away win here. The fact that the goals line is trading at 3.25 - up from 3.0 - also highlights that it should be a game with chances. While the focus will be on the forwards - Mohamed Salah netted a hat-trick in this fixture last season while Luis Diaz has caught the eye following his January arrival - the whole XI will play their part in attack. That includes ALEXANDER-ARNOLD, who continues to provide great value in this market.

Manchester United v Liverpool best bets and score prediction 2pts Trent Alexander-Arnold to have 2+ total shots at 13/8 (bet365) Score prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1200 BST (19/08/22)