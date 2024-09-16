Milan vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 12/1 Both teams to score

It was all going well for Arne Slot at Liverpool, too well. Three wins from three, all without conceding a goal, had Reds fans dreaming of an unlikely title charge. Defeat at home to Nottingham Forest was a reality check.

They now must pick themselves up ahead of a trip to the San Siro in the new look Champions League - more details of the changes can be found here - where they will be welcomed by a very dangerous opponent. Milan haven't got off to the best of starts under their new manager Paulo Fonseca, W1 D2 L1, but they have some exciting attacking players at their disposal and play in a very attack-minded manner under the former Roma and Lille manager.

What are the best bets? One of those exciting players is Rafael Leão . The Portuguese winger really is a joy to watch, with his direct dribbling and incredible speed making him a nightmare for every full-back he faces. In this game, he will be directly up against TRENT ALEXANDER, who looks overpriced at 5/6 TO COMMIT 1+ FOUL here. CLICK HERE to back Trent Alexander-Arnold to commit 1+ foul with Sky Bet Trent isn't the most foul-heavy full-back, which somewhat explains the price, but I don't think the price fully reflects the match-up he finds himself in on Tuesday.

Leão is one of the best 1v1 dribblers in Europe, shown by the fact across the last two editions of the UEFA Champions League, only Vinícius Júnior (84) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (64) have completed more dribbles than him. Liverpool's right back is in for a long night trying to contain Leão, a player who drew 2.44 fouls per 90 in this competition last season. He played just 63 minutes at home last weekend and was fouled twice, and was fouled twice the only other time he played at the San Siro this season.

Milan's left side: Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leão

Not only does Trent have to deal with Leão head-to-head, he also has to deal with the overlapping Theo Hernández who draws plenty of fouls. He's drawn 1.57 per 90 so far this season, 1.89 at Euro 2024, 1.50 in the UCL last term and a whopping 2.46 in the 23/24 Serie A campaign Add in the fact that Trent committed a foul after just 11 minutes against Forest last time out, and the 5/6 looks large given the opponents he'll face. That price is available with all of Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power, but definitely take the bet with the latter. Paddy Power offer the super sub rule in this market, which means that if Trent gets subbed off without making a foul our bet lives on through his replacement (likely Conor Bradley). Given Alexander-Arnold has been subbed off in three of his four games this season, the super sub could just save the day for the bet, just like it would have in Liverpool's victory over Manchester United.

Team news Milan will be without Ismael Bennacer, Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Sportiello for this Champions League opener, while defender Malick Thiaw is a doubt. Davide Calabria could be fit to feature though. It seems likely that Fonseca will field the same XI which beat Venezia 4-0 at the weekend, meaning Tammy Abraham will lead the line and be supported by former Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as well as Rafael Leão . As for Liverpool, new signing Federico Chiesa's fitness continues to be carefully managed, though a debut for the Italian has not been ruled out, though the Reds will definitely be without Harvey Elliott. Slot could make changes in forward areas, with Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez oushing for starts, with the latter perhaps coming in for Diogo Jota.

Predicted line-ups Milan: Maignan; Emerson Royal, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Reijnders, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Abraham, Leao Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez