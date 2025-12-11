Football betting tips: Weekend Saturday 15:00 - Chelsea vs Everton 1pt Malo Gusto to be carded at 4/1 (Sky Bet) 0.25pt Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score and be carded at 30/1 (Paddy Power) Saturday 15:00 - Liverpool vs Brighton 0.5pt Brighton to win and both teams to score at 6/1 (General) Saturday 15:00 - Millwall vs Hull 1.5pts Femi Azeez 3+ total shots at evens (bet365) Saturday 15:00 - MK Dons vs Cambridge and Grimsby vs Notts C 0.5pt Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Matt Dennis to score anytime at 14/1 (Sky Bet) Saturday 15:00 - Gloucester vs Worthing & Walton & Hersham vs Sutton 2pts Over 2.5 goals double at 13/10 (bet365) 0.75pt Over 3.5 goals double at 18/5 (bet365) Saturday 20:00 - Arsenal vs Wolves 2.5pts Arsenal to win, over 1.5 goals and BTTS 'No' at 5/6 (bet365) Sunday 14:00 - Crystal Palace vs Man City 1.5pts Nathaniel Clyne to be carded at 9/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

The midweek column was, to borrow a quote from the now-Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso, "sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe shit." Super Sub saved the day somewhat, with Vivaldo Semedo coming off the bench for Luca Kjerrumgaard to bag a goalscorer winner at Vicarage Road and Cameron Archer mustering a late shot to win the Leo Scienza 3+ shots bet. I'm stepping in for Jimmy for this week’s column and in honour of the great man, I have mustered up some quite ridiculous bets, even if some of the desired keeper cards were too short for my liking.

Chelsea vs Everton Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats It's another pathetic Saturday of Premier League football, with just TWO games at 3pm and no early kick-off. One of the 3pm contests sees in-form Everton travel to a Chelsea side having a bit of a wobble. The Toffees have won four from five, keeping clean sheets in all those wins, while Chelsea are four without a victory. It gives us the perfect chance to back a pro-Everton angle. While I wanted to back the customary Everton double chance and Jordan Pickford card, the odds are far too short for my liking, so I’m going with a narrative angle. KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL returns to Stamford Bridge – a stadium he spent just one miserable year at.

"I came to Everton for a reason. I saw something that looked pretty special to me. It's a nice project and I'm glad that it's starting to feel this good now.” - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 🔵 pic.twitter.com/W5hhjFMmVM — A View From The Bullens (@thebullensview) December 6, 2025

Now at Everton, the 27-year-old seems to have found a home, scoring four goals and registering two assists in 14 starts. He is one of the first names on the team sheet and will be relishing the chance to return to west London and show the Blues what they are missing. While his cards have dried up in recent weeks, he has already been booked five times this campaign and averages 1.37 fouls per 90. In terms of goalscoring, he has scored in three of the last four, so 30/1 for him TO SCORE AND BE CARDED looks chunky when you include the added narrative.

MALO GUSTO TO BE CARDED also appeals. While the right-back has only been carded (sent off) in one of his eight league starts, he is up against Jack Grealish. The Manchester City loanee is averaging 3.23 fouls won per 90 and has drawn a yellow from six out of 13 right-backs he's faced – even if Connor Bradley inexplicably avoided a card in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool vs Brighton Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats I think BRIGHTON have been terrible for the majority of the season bar a few strong performances, but that just about sums up the Premier League, doesn’t it? One thing that remains consistent with Brighton is their ability to beat the so-called 'Big Six'. Last season the Seagulls did the double over Manchester United and Tottenham, took four points from Arsenal and Manchester City and three from Chelsea and Liverpool – with BOTH TEAMS SCORING in all of those contests. Fabian Hurzeler's side struggle when they are the favourites and have to take the game to their opponents, instead excelling when they can sit back and counter-attack. The 4-2 loss at Manchester United was a poor performance but there were still signs of life from Brighton, while their three other games against the 'big six' this season have delivered two wins (2-1 at home to Manchester City and 3-1 at Chelsea) and a draw at home to Spurs in a game they were 2-0 up.

Liverpool have had major struggles of late. They sit behind their visitors in the league having dropped points against Sunderland and Leeds last week. Arne Slot’s side are the epitome of inconsistent, beating Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Arsenal without conceding but failing to beat Brentford, Nottingham Forest, PSV, Leeds and Sunderland. All things point to a high-scoring away victory, so don’t be surprised to see me in the concourse after 15 minutes when Brighton are 3-0 down.

Millwall vs Hull Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats At the start of the season, not many people would’ve expected this to be a crunch clash in the race for the play-offs but lo and behold, Millwall sit third and Hull sixth heading into a busy Christmas period. The Lions are now unbeaten in four games after battling to a draw at Derby in midweek with the front four continuing to impress. FEMI AZEEZ has been a standout in Alex Neil’s fluid attack this season, scoring six goals in 10 starts, averaging 3.23 shots per 90. With bet365’s ‘Sub On Play On’ feature, Azeez has had at least 3+ TOTAL SHOTS in seven out of 10 starts, including his last four. Hull are averaging 14.26 shots conceded per game, so Azeez should have ample opportunity to continue his hot streak in the shot department.

MK Dons vs Cambridge and Grimsby vs Notts County Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT I find League Two the worst league ever to bet on. I HATE IT. Not just because I am currently writing this as Crewe concede in the dying embers of the game to 10-man Newport to eliminate me in the final 10 of my Last Man Standing pot of £1,300. It is just TERRIBLE to bet on and I just cant get it right. Therefore, to protect the profits on the columns so far I’ll stick to a half point on a GOALSCORER DOUBLE. NATHANIEL MENDEZ-LAING is a player who no doubt would be playing at a higher level if it wasn’t for disciplinary and injury issues but finds himself at the forefront of the MK Dons promotion push. Now playing just off the frontman for Dons, Mendez-Laing has seen his goal output increase greatly, scoring in the last five, including a brace against Notts County in midweek. The 33-year-old is also on penalties, scoring one in the last three games – including a beautiful panenka against Kelle Roos. Did I include MATT DENNIS in the double just to flex that I tipped him up at 66/1 to be top goalscorer? Maybe. But the fact of the matter is that Notts County's talisman is second in the golden boot running after yet another goal on Tuesday. The 23-year-old has been plagued with fitness issues in his career but has always had the knack for scoring. This campaign, he has scored nine in nine starts, averaging 0.82 goals per 90. Grimsby have kept just four clean sheets in the league so Dennis will be licking his lips as he hunts down the top goalscorer prize.

Gloucester vs Worthing and Walton & Hersham vs Sutton Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT League action is sparse owing to the FA Trophy, so my only bet(s) come from non-league's most prestigious cup competition, with an OVER 2.5 GOALS and OVER 3.5 GOALS DOUBLE. GLOUCESTER currently sit second in the Southern League Premier South table, eight points behind leaders Walton & Hersham. This league is a goal-heavy one, with the Tigers doing their fair share of contributing – scoring 45 and conceding 26 in 20 games for an average of 3.55 goals per game. While their games so far in the FA Trophy have been low-scoring for their standard, a game against goal-heavy WORTHING should see action at both ends - especially given eight out of 11 of Gloucester's home games have seen at least three goals. The Rebels are flying since Adam Hinshelwood returned to the club. They lost 4-1 to National League side Forest Green on his return but then went on an eight-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring 24 goals in the process. A 3-2 loss at Torquay was a slight blip, before a 5-0 win over table toppers Hornchurch and a 2-1 win at recently relegated Ebbsfleet. Since the return of the king, 12 of 12 games have seen at least three goals, with seven of 12 seeing at least four. I am going to keep SUTTON for goals while I can. They drew 0-0 to Braintree in Chris Agutter’s opener but have since gone over 2.5 in 11 of 13 - the exceptions being a 2-0 win over Halifax in which the Shaymen missed a penalty and a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury in the FA Cup. They face Step 3 Walton and Hersham on Saturday – similar opponents to Farnham, with both games against The Town combining for ten goals in normal time. WALTON & HERSHAM have been near faultless in the Southern Premier League Premier Division, dropping just nine points in twenty games and just two in ten home games. The Swans have scored a league high 50 goals, with their games averaging 3.4 goals. They also have previous in this competition, beating Step 2 Farnborough 2-1 at home. Due to the form of Sutton and Worthing, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see both sides score three themselves, but against strong home sides who will fancy their chances of an upset, there SHOULD be goals at both ends.

Arsenal vs Wolves Kick-off: Saturday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Rounding off a dismal day of Premier League action are table-toppers Arsenal and basement boys Wolves. The Gunners had the luxury of resting a few key players in their midweek rout of Club Brugge and despite their defensive injuries should have too much for Wolves. At home, Mikael Arteta’s side have taken 19 points from a possible 21, only dropping points against City and only conceding against City and Spurs. ARSENAL TO WIN, OVER 1.5 GOALS AND BTTS 'NO' has clicked in seven home games in all competitions already and should have no issue getting up against a Wolves side who have scored just once on the road this season.