Football betting tips: Championship and non-league Championship: Sheff Utd vs Norwich 1.5pts Jovon Makama 2+ shots at 4/5 (bet365) Championship: Southampton vs West Brom 1.5pts Southampton to win at 4/5 (General) 1pt George Campbell to be shown a card at 10/3 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Leo Scienza 3+ shots at 5/6 (bet365) Championship: Watford vs Sheff Wed 1pt Harry Amass to be shown a card at 9/2 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Luca Kjerrumgaard to score anytime at 7/4 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Kjerrumgaard 2+ goals at 11/1 (Sky Bet) 0.25pt Kjerrumgaard hat-trick at 75/1 (Paddy Power) League One: Leyton Orient vs Luton 1pt Over 2.5 goals at 19/20 (bet365) Southern League Premier South: Berkhamstead vs Uxbridge 1pt Over 2.5 goals at 8/11 (Betway) *All kick off 19:45 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Sheffield United vs Norwich Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Sheffield United are in a rich vein of form, winning four games on the bounce, propelling them outside the relegation zone. They face a Norwich side five points from safety and in dire straits. The Canaries took the lead twice at the weekend against Watford but lost 3-2, with mentality issues continuing to plague them. JOVON MAKAMA missed victory over QPR with a virus and was only on the bench on Saturday but is expected to be in from the start at Bramall Lane after an impressive cameo. Signed from Lincoln in the summer, the 21-year-old has made a name for himself in Norfolk by scoring four goals in just 722 minutes. Makama is averaging 2.4 SHOTS per 90 and had two off the bench against Watford. When starting this season, Makama has had at least TWO SHOTS in six of eight games (‘sub on, play on’ included against Derby), making his 5/6 price available with bet365 a chunky proposition.

Southampton vs West Brom Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Another side rejuvenated thanks to a change in manager are SOUTHAMPTON. The Saints have won five from six under Tonda Eckert who has now taken the reins full-time. Southampton underperformed their xG under Will Still, so the Football Manager fanatic may feel hard done watching his side finally finish their chances now he has gone. In six games under Eckert they have scored 18 goals and swept aside teams such as Leicester and Birmingham, scoring three goals in all three games at St Mary's. West Brom travel to to the south coast with seven losses from 10 on the road, with five away defeats on the bounce, losing the xG battle on four of those occasions. Key to this Southampton revival is LEO SCIENZA. The Brazilian winger was signed from German side Heidenheim in the summer and is already a fans favourite. Scienza is a direct winger, averaging 4.81 fouls won per 90 – including 13 in his last two. Against Birmingham, he won seven fouls, drawing a yellow card from Tomoki Iwata after 49 minutes. In midweek, GEORGE CAMPBELL should be his direct opponent. The American right-back is only averaging 0.86 fouls and 0.22 yellow CARDS per 90 but should be in for a long evening on the flank. Scienza is not only a foul drawing magnet he is also averaging 3.03 SHOTS per 90, having at least three in his last three starts.

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Sticking with the tricky winger route, Othmane Maamma has started the last four games for Watford and has impressed. In the draw with Preston, Odel Offiah committed two fouls, with Bright Osayi-Samuel making three for Birmingham. In the dramatic victory over Norwich, the youngster alternated wings and drew two fouls. HARRY AMASS will be facing him in midweek. The Manchester United loanee has been a rare bright spark for Wednesday this season. Despite only being BOOKED twice this season, he will be up against Maamma and the adventurous Jeremy Ngakia. LUCA KJERRUMGAARD has cemented himself as the starting striker under Javi Gracia and would’ve done himself no harm on Saturday, SCORING two goals from his two shots. The Big Dane is a striker akin to traditional number nines of the past and will be relishing the chance to face a fragile Sheffield Wednesday that have conceded 36 goals in 18 games.

Leyton Orient vs Luton Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Leyton Orient were stunned in the FA Cup, losing 4-0 to Salford despite fielding a strong team. Richie Wellens lambasted his side after the game, claiming “too many players were sulking” and described the performance as “embarrassing and shambolic”. This scathing criticism will either gee his side up to improve against Luton or leave them despondent, sulking even more and let the Hatters have a field day. Orient have scored 29 and conceded 29 in 18 league games, with their games averaging 3.22 goals. I went to their 4-0 drubbing of Doncaster in October and was very impressed with the pure speed they attacked and broke in, but there was also plenty of space to exploit in behind – something Luton will look to capitalise on. The visitors sit just outside the play-offs after taking four points at home to Huddersfield and Bolton, following on from the 5-0 drubbing at Barnsley. New manager Jack Wilshere was also displeased with his side’s performance in the cup, losing to League Two Fleetwood on penalties. Of their nine away games in the league, six have seen OVER 2.5 GOALS, including three of four under Wilshere. Both sides should be out to prove a point, so a high-scoring affair is expected in east London.