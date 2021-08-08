Lautaro Martinez next club odds: Tottenham transfer news

The move will further speculation over Harry Kane's precarious future in north London as Manchester City continue to publicly declare their interest in signing the England captain.

But it is understood Spurs see the Argentine as someone to play alongside both Kane and Heung-min Son, rather than as a signing to replace their star striker.

Martinez, 23, has scored 37 goals in 100 Serie A games for Inter and last season netted 17 times from chances equating to 14.90 expected goals (xG) as they won Serie A.

Spurs' chances of completing a deal could be diminishing, as Inter's impending sale of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, part of a fire sale due to the club's dire financial situation, could be enough for the Italian champions to stave off the interest.