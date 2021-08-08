Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Lautaro Martinez celebrates his second goal
Lautaro Martinez celebrates his second goal

Lautaro Martinez next club odds: Tottenham transfer news

By Sporting Life
15:46 · SUN August 08, 2021

Tottenham are now 1/4 to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez after it was widely reported they have made an approach to sign him for £60m.

The move will further speculation over Harry Kane's precarious future in north London as Manchester City continue to publicly declare their interest in signing the England captain.

But it is understood Spurs see the Argentine as someone to play alongside both Kane and Heung-min Son, rather than as a signing to replace their star striker.

Martinez, 23, has scored 37 goals in 100 Serie A games for Inter and last season netted 17 times from chances equating to 14.90 expected goals (xG) as they won Serie A.

Spurs' chances of completing a deal could be diminishing, as Inter's impending sale of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, part of a fire sale due to the club's dire financial situation, could be enough for the Italian champions to stave off the interest.

Lautaro Martinez next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Tottenham - 1/4
  • Arsenal - 3/1
  • Atletico Madrid - 12/1
  • Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd - 25/1
  • Chelsea - 33/1

Odds correct at 15:30 BST (08/08/21)

Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog
Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS